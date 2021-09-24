Fast start puts Marblehead boys’ cross-country team on a good path to postseason

At the Highland Park Invitational in Attleboro last Saturday, Marblehead placed third in the varsity race. The next challenge is the Bay State Invitational in Wrentham on Oct. 2.

Coming off a second-place finish at last year’s MSTCA Cup, the Magicians have high expectations for this fall’s postseason. To ensure preparedness for the Northeastern Conference championship, as well as the EMass and All-State meets, Heenan is trying to get his team as much experience as possible. That starts with invitationals.

Brian Heenan has seen his Marblehead boys’ cross-country team jump out to a fast start on the trails this season. But he always has his sights set on the races to come.

“It gives us an opportunity to see how we stack up against the rest of the state,” Heenan said. “It will be a good measuring stick of where we are at . . . at this point in the season we aren’t training to run fast times, it’s about late October and early November.”

A year ago, all the invitationals were run with staggered starts, or in waves. Now runners have to get used to competing in large fields again. Senior captain Peter Clifford acknowledged that has taken quite a bit of readjusting, as he found out at Highland Park.

“It was a bit of a shock, to be honest,” Clifford said. “It was hard figuring out where to settle in and who to find.”

Clifford was the top Massachusetts finisher at Highland Park, placing fifth overall with a time of 16:44. Despite the high finish, he has much higher goals, eyeing under 16 minutes in the 5K.

“He expects himself to be right in the mix in the divisional and state championships,” Heenan said. “He has certainly worked hard enough to get there, it is just about keeping him healthy.”

When Clifford discussed goals, he remains focused on team first, and qualifying for the All-State meet. Fellow senior captain Will Lamb feels the same way.

“I think if we are healthy that we have a really good shot,” Lamb said. “We have a lot of potential.”

In order to get where they want to go, the Magicians will need help from their large group of newcomers, including freshman Will Cerruti. He won the freshman race at Highland Park, covering the 3K course in 10:36. His captains have high praise for the young runner, and Clifford believes Cerruti could end the season as the top freshman in the state.

With a year of standard cross country competition lost last year to go along with the influx of young runners, Lamb and Clifford have a significant responsibility to help make sure the Magicians are ready to race every meet. During course walkthroughs before each race, both of them make sure to help explain race strategy, different tips for each course, and prepare them for the racing environment.

Heenan has been impressed, but not surprised by the leadership his captains have shown.

“They have been leaders by example,” Heenan said. “They have always kind of been that way . . . the team looks up to them and says; ‘Oh, I want to be like that. I guess I have to train hard and run hard.”

Hitting the trails

▪ The Plymouth North girls’ roster lists 14 runners. But the Eagles showed promise at last Saturday’s Martha’s Vineyard Invitational.

Freshman Macey Shriner finished second among all runners, clocking in a 5K time of 19:30.81, and senior Melanie Perkson was 13th (20:59.34).

“The team did really well; it was a good starting point,” coach Cliff Buckley said. “We had a lot of kids running faster times than they had the year before.”

Shriner in particular has been a standout. On Tuesday, she turned in a course record (20:05) on North’s “very hilly” 5K layout. Buckley had heard of Shriner coming up through the middle school ranks, but is impressed by her fast start.

“We did a time trial pretty early in the year,” he said, “and it was obvious from that point that she was going to be one of the top runners in the [Patriot] League this year — which I think is super cool for her.”

Buckley took note of Shriner’s preparation, and training.

“She likes to run, but also, she’s willing to take in new information with an open mind, which is, from a coaching perspective, pretty nice,” Buckley said.

▪ The Frank Kelley Invitational returns to the Wrentham Development Center on Saturday after being run at Highland Park in 2020. It will serve as the first major meet for runners hoping to preview the course that will be used at the All-State championship in November.

Schools can enter athletes for the MSTCA Large and Small 3K races, which are divided into underclassmen and upperclassmen events. The Open 5K is expected to be the main event for most of the region’s top distance runners.

According to meet co-director James Fletcher, the Kelley is drawing a little more than 2,600 entrants — a tad lower than past seasons, but a satisfactory number to build on after the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ The Ocean State Invitational also runs Saturday and is expected to showcase a number of schools from Massachusetts and other New England states. North Kingstown, R.I. is the host.

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Hingham at Duxbury (girls), 4 p.m. ― The Harborwomen are 2-0 in the Patriot League and boast a deep roster that placed five runners in the top 25 at the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational.

Tuesday, Silver Lake at Marshfield (girls), 4 p.m. — Summer Bejarano is arguably the top runner in the Patriot League, and she’ll lead the Lakers against the defending conference champion Rams.

Wednesday, Weymouth vs. Wellesley vs. Framingham (girls), 3:45 p.m. — The Wildcats and Raiders are frontrunners in the competitive Bay State Conference, and they’ll join a tri-meet with Framingham at Wompatuck State Park in Hingham.

Wednesday, Newton North vs. Natick vs. Walpole (boys), 3:45 p.m. — The 3-0 Tigers look to stay undefeated in a tri-meet in the Bay State Conference against Natick (1-0) and Walpole (1-1).

Wednesday, Concord-Carlisle vs. Cambridge, 3:45 p.m. — Coming off their first place finish in the varsity race at the Amherst Invitational, the Patriots go up against a Cambridge team looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Acton-Boxborough.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.