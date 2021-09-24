Postseason implications at stake as Yankees visit Red Sox for three-game series | Lineups and pregame notes

The calendar tells us it’s still September, but this weekend’s three-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees should have an October feel to it.
With just two games separating the teams as they compete for a spot in the wild-card game, a playoff atmosphere is expected at Fenway Park.
While the Red Sox have the top wild card, the Yankees enter the series in sole possession of the second spot, one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and two ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Here are the standings.
And yes, they’ll be in yellow.
Lineups
YANKEES (86-67): TBA
Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (15-8, 3.03 ERA)
RED SOX (88-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.58 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Joey Gallo 0-5, Brett Gardner 5-27, Kyle Higashioka 2-2, Aaron Judge 7-19, DJ LeMahieu 11-35, Rougned Odor 2-14, Anthony Rizzo 3-7, Giancarlo Stanton 6-25, Gary Sánchez 2-14, Gleyber Torres 6-27, Gio Urshela 4-13, Luke Voit 4-11, Tyler Wade 0-4.
Red Sox vs. Cole: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 5-21, Bobby Dalbec 0-4, Rafael Devers 3-16, Kiké Hernández 4-10, José Iglesias 3-22, J.D. Martinez 5-23, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 3-18, Kyle Schwarber 2-14, Travis Shaw 3-17, Alex Verdugo 4-11, Christian Vázquez 5-15.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored 59 runs during their seven-game winning streak (8.4 per game), scoring at least six runs in each.
Notes: The Red sox are a season-high 23 games above .500 for the third time this season. … In his last 20 games, starting on Aug. 28, J.D. Martinez is batting .325 with a .922 OPS (26-for-80, 10 runs, six doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI, and six walks). … Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA in five starts against the Yankees this year and 3-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) for his career. … Cole is 1-2 in three starts against the Red Sox this season. Lifetime, he’s 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA in nine starts.
