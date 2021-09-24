Postseason implications at stake as Yankees visit Red Sox for three-game series | Lineups and pregame notes

The calendar tells us it’s still September, but this weekend’s three-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees should have an October feel to it.

With just two games separating the teams as they compete for a spot in the wild-card game, a playoff atmosphere is expected at Fenway Park.

While the Red Sox have the top wild card, the Yankees enter the series in sole possession of the second spot, one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and two ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Here are the standings.