Having clinched a playoff spot, Revolution look to stay sharp vs. Orlando City

The Revolution and Orlando City will be rematched at Gillette Stadium Saturday night, and if Arena follows form, he again could make significant tactical tweaks. Arena went with only two regulars in the lineup in a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire Wednesday but said he will not likely present a similar starting setup.

The last time the Revolution faced Orlando City SC, Bruce Arena set the tone by starting Tajon Buchanan at right back, the switch igniting the offense in a 3-1 playoff victory in November 2020. Buchanan has returned to the wing position since then, establishing himself among MLS’s most dynamic attackers and earning a $7 million transfer to Club Brugge, effective after the season.

“The idea is to rotate the team and try to keep players as fresh as possible,” Arena said Friday. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I’m hopeful that we can put a team on the field tomorrow that can play with a lot of energy.”

The Revolution concluded the Chicago game with a dramatic goal, Carles Gil converting in stoppage time off an electrifying run by Buchanan, the result assuring them of a postseason berth with seven games remaining.

Arena has mostly made the right moves as the Revolution (18-4-5, 59 points) are on pace to set league records for victories and points. They have compiled a seven-game home unbeaten streak and are 10-1-2 at Gillette Stadium, two wins short of a team mark.

The last two years, the Revolution clinched playoff berths on the second-to-last day of the season, both times on Teal Bunbury goals.

“Usually, it’s a little bit later in the season, but this year has been good, we’ve had a good year,” central defender Andrew Farrell said. “And, obviously, that’s one of the goals that we get to check off the list.

“The boys have put in a good shift throughout the 27 games, and yeah, we’re excited to clinch. But there’s still lots more to do and we’ve got a lot of work to do to get better.”

Arena has regularly rotated lineups, allowing players to rest and recover. Farrell had been the only member of the team to play every minute of every game before Wednesday.

“I think every opportunity we get to be on the field is a time to improve and to get better,” Farrell said. “I think we’re not finished yet, and we have things that we need to work on defensively. We can get better.

“Especially in the playoffs, it’s going to be single-game elimination, so you’ve got to be super, super well-tightened in our formation, defending block. Being more clinical when we get our chances, because the chances don’t come as much as they do in the regular season.

“Just things like that, where we can get a little bit better in each department, it will increase our chances to win games in the playoffs.”

The Revolution started Jon Bell, 24, and Henry Kessler, 23, at center backs against the Fire, one of the youngest central pairings in team history. Bell helped set up the opening goal, bouncing a header off a free kick for a Kessler finish in the 11th minute. And Kessler made a goal line clearance minutes before Gil converted the decider.

“I think it’s obviously good to get them to play together and get that chemistry because I play with both of them,” Farrell said of Bell and Kessler. “But I obviously want to be out there, so it was good to see the win and see those guys play and perform like we know they can.”

Orlando City (10-7-8, 38 points) enters the match on a three-game losing streak and is 0-4-3 on the road since June 25. The Lions, coached by former Revolution midfielder Oscar Pareja, are led by former Manchester United winger Nani (9 goals).

“Obviously, just because of the position we’re in and the position they are in, they’re fighting to get a home game in the playoffs and challenge us,” Farrell said. “And also, I think they didn’t play midweek, so they’ll probably be fresh and feeling good.

“They’re a good team, well-coached, really good players. You’ve got like guys like Nani, Daryl [Dike], and a lot of other talented players. So it’ll be a good challenge for us and, obviously off a midweek match, maybe we’ll make some rotations and get guys fresh. But, yeah, it’s going to be an entertaining one Saturday.”