John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg still battling, this time as opposing Laver Cup captains

Borg’s abrupt departure from tennis in January 1983 robbed the world of one of the best rivalries in all of sports. Before his retirement, Borg had played McEnroe on tour 14 times, including four meetings in Grand Slam finals. They split the matches, 7-7.

In the men’s singles final at the 1981 US Open, McEnroe bested his storied rival in four sets to notch his fourth Grand Slam title. McEnroe, then 22 years old, went on to win three more championships — two at Wimbledon and another US Open — while Borg, then 25, soon retired and didn’t compete in another Grand Slam match.

It’s been 40 years since John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg last played a match on the ATP tour.

McEnroe even tried to talk Borg out of his decision to call it quits, yet his efforts were to no avail.

Decades after their eventful last clash, the rivalry has once again come to life, thanks to the Laver Cup, a team tournament created by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

McEnroe and Bjorg have been battling against each other as captains of Team World and Team Europe, respectively, since the event’s inception in 2017. The two legends took the court Friday at TD Garden, the latest host arena.

Unlike the pair’s individual head-to-head record, the Laver Cup results have been quite lopsided, with Borg’s Team Europe emerging victorious every year thus far.

For a rivalry best remembered by the epic 1980 Wimbledon men’s singles final in 1980 — a match that featured a 20-minute fourth set tiebreaker — recreating that excitement and level of competition is undoubtedly a tall task.

But the two still find ways to trade shots. When Team World lost by its closest margin, 13 -11, in 2019, Borg wasn’t afraid to bask in the victory.

“This, to me, is going to sting for quite a while,” McEnroe said at the time. “This one really hurts.”

“I hope it’s going to sting for quite a while for him,” Borg quipped moments later, with a smile.

The Laver Cup’s three-day competition consists of 12 matches, nine singles and three doubles. Each match is worth 1 point on Day 1, 2 on Day 2, and 3 on Day 3. The first team to 13 points wins.

Even without Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic participating for Team Europe this year, McEnroe’s squad remains an underdog. All six of Team Europe’s players are ranked within the Top 10, whereas Team World’s best player, Félix Auger Aliassime of Canada, is 11th.

Still, McEnroe is eager to break Team Europe’s undefeated streak.

“I know John,” Bjorg said before Friday’s first match. “He doesn’t want to lose this time again.”

Team Europe secured the early advantage on Day 1, when 10th-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Reilly Opelka, a 6-foot-11-inch servebot from Florida, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Team World had a real opportunity to put points on the board in the second match of the day, a showdown between seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini and Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime took the first set and earned a match point in the second, a 30-40 breakpoint, but Berrettini managed to hold on to win the set and force a decisive 10-point super tiebreak.

Despite a number of “Let’s go, Felix” chants from the roaring TD Garden crowd, which was clearly very fond of the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, Berrettini pulled off the victory, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-8.

Their battle lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes, marking the longest match in Laver Cup’s five-year history.

“Matches like this one are great for tennis,” Borg said.

Down 2-0, Team World certainly had its work cut out for them, but McEnroe is not one to back down, especially against Borg.

“He’s competitive as hell,” said Opelka. “He’s a legend for a reason.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.