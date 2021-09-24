Knicks in New York compliance with 100 percent vaccinated roster

The New York Knicks’ entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games. Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors are required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate. “I’m proud to say that our organization — players, coaches, and staff — are 100 percent vaccinated,” general manager Scott Perry said Friday. Nets general manager Sean Marks said earlier this week that a couple of players wouldn’t yet be eligible, but he was confident everyone would be able to participate by the time the regular season began on Oct. 19. The Warriors may not be ready either, as the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Andrew Wiggins has refused to get vaccinated. The NBA reviewed and denied Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco requirement. Training camps in the NBA open Tuesday.

Celtics complete training camp roster

The Celtics have filled out their training camp roster by adding guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Garrison Matthews, an NBA source confirmed. Arcidiacono, a former Villanova star, averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists per game and connected on 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers over four seasons with the Bulls. Matthews spent the last two years on a two-way contract with the Wizards. He appeared in 64 games for last year, averaging 5.5 points and making 38.4 percent of his 3-pointers. The source said that the two players will likely be among a group vying for the Celtics second two-way-contract slot.

--By Adam Himmelsbach

Bulls Patrick Williams could miss start of season

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The news is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves ... Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring as a special adviser to basketball operations. Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships.

SOCCER

Brazil calling up EPL players for qualifiers

Brazil called up eight English Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers while hoping to avoid a repeat of farcical scenes which saw health officials come on the field to interrupt the team’s match against Argentina earlier this month. The English-based players called up by Brazil coach Tite are Alisson and Fabinho from Liverpool, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Emerson Royal of Tottenham, Thiago Silva from Chelsea, Manchester United midfielder Fred and Raphinha from Leeds. FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for players in time for this set of qualifiers in October ... The National Women’s Soccer League suspended Washington Spirit backup goalkeeper Devon Kerr for one match for “failing to follow team staff directives,” the latest setback for an organization that forfeited two matches for pandemic-related violations and has been riddled with internal turmoil.

GOLF

Three-way tie for lead at Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship

A Lim Kim, Katherine Kirk, and Eun-HI Ji each shot 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Sarah Burnham after the first round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. Five others — Nasa Hataoka, Lindsey Weaver, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Aditi Ashok, and Klara Spilkova — were another stroke back after 6-under 65s at Pinnacle Country Club. Kim, of South Korea, and Burnham posted career-low rounds, while Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open champ, matched her career best. Kim, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open winner, didn’t make her first birdie until the seventh hole, and that kicked off a run of five straight from Nos. 7-11. She added another birdie at the 16th and punctuated her round with an eagle on the par-5 18th.

TENNIS

Iga Swiatek moves on at Ostrava Open

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the semifinals of the Ostrava Open after beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 6-2. The 2020 French Open champion reached her first semifinals since winning in Rome in May to set up a match against fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari The Greek eliminated Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sakkari will be playing in her sixth semifinal of the season. Also, second-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — hitting 24 winners on the way. In the last quarterfinal, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. Kontaveit next plays two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova ... Defending champion John Millman was upset by fellow Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open, as Alexander Bublik also reached the semifinals.

MISCELLANY

Bishop Fenwick tabs former major leaguer as new coach

Bishop Fenwick High School has hired former Major League Baseball player and Peabody native Matt Antonelli as its new head baseball coach. Antonelli, who was a former first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2006 out of Wake Forest, played eight seasons in the majors for the Padres, Nationals, Orioles, Yankees, and Indians. Following his playing career, Antonelli coached at Wake Forest University and was the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at Holy Cross ... Vincent Zhou won the Nebelhorn Trophy men’s competition , which secured a third entry in the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition for the United States ... Cycling’s 2025 road world championships were awarded to Rwanda in a first hosting by an African country ... Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones’ 5:45 a.m. arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police.

