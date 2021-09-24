McKenna Sylvester sends Silver Lake girls’ soccer past No. 6 Whitman-Hanson

The senior put the hosts on the board following a cross from junior Shea Kelleher, who curled a cross into the box from the wing. Kelleher had a great deal of success throughout, consistently beating her defender wide. By connecting passes through to Kelleher, the Lakers (5-1) were able to maintain possession and create a mismatch on the far side of the pitch.

McKenna Sylvester tallied just 10 minutes into Friday’s Patriot League matchup against sixth-ranked Whitman-Hanson held up as the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory.

In front of a sizable crowd enjoying the start of homecoming festivities at Silver Lake Regional, the Laker girls’ soccer team recorded a signature win.

“We really wanted to possess by finding space and switching the field,” Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said.

“The goal definitely created a boost for us. We wanted to keep pushing forward and not sit back, while staying connected on the defensive end.”

Senior captain Lauren Dwyer switched from her position as attacking midfielder to outside back, shadowing W-H standout Nora Manning. The Panthers (4-2-1) were minus Penn State commit Olivia Borgen.

Dwyer, a four-year starter who spent the first three years at outside back, felt right at home shadowing Manning.

“It was a big win for us tonight, a huge win,” said Williams.

Girls’ soccer

Abington 2, Rising Tide Charter 1 — Kaylie Groom and Rylee Diminico each scored in nonleague action to give the visiting Green Wave (1-5) their first win of the season.

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, East Bridgewater 0 — Senior Emily Shea, assisted by Lily Giurleo, found the back of the net late in the first half, and junior Lily Ford sealed the victory with a goal in the second half assisted by senior Ava Forbes-Smith. Meghan Aronoff earned the shutout for the Trojans (5-2-0) in the nonleague contest.

Hanover 2, Pembroke 0 — Sheridan Hall sent a ball over the top of the defense to a speedy Sophia Foley, who finished the play to provide the Hawks (5-2) the early lead in the Patriot League matchup. Then Ava Toner delivered a great corner kick, which was headed home by Molly McGlame for the two-goal advantage.

Mansfield 1, Franklin 0 — Junior Abby Jean scored from 8 yards out by finishing off a touch pass from Katie Miller, giving the Hornets (4-2) the edge in the Hockomock League bout.

Marblehead 3, Essex Tech 0 — Samantha Dormer scored in the first half, assisted by Ava Machado. In the second half, Talia Selby scored off a 35-yard free kick and Annie Sheridan scored off a pass from Lydia Bailey to secure the nonleague win for the Magicians (5-1).

Norwell 7, Walpole 1 — Senior Allison Jenkins potted three goals and junior Chloe Kirchner scored twice for the Clippers in the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 9, Stoughton 0 — Camryn O’Connor unleashed four goals in a dominant Hockomock League win for the Tigers (5-0-1), and five other players (Lucinda Li Cotter, Katie Gibson, Mary Cross, Emma Gavin and Taylor Devos) also found the net.

Silver Lake 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Mckenna Sylvester scored the winner and senior captain Emma Hudson earned the shutout for the Lakers (5-1-1) in the Patriot matchup.

Stoneham 3, Burlington 1 — Jill Spinali and Annika Lawson tallied a goal and an assist for the Spartans (4-1-1) in the Middlesex win.

Wakefield 1, Wilmington 0 — Junior midfielder Caroline Roberts scored the lone goal to lift the Warriors (3-2) to a Middlesex League win.

Field hockey

Bedford 3, Tewksbury 0 — Abby Morrissey scored twice in nonleague action for the visiting Buccaneers (3-0-2).

Fairhaven 2, Wareham 0 — Sydney Gallagher and Sydney Burke provided the scoring in a close South Coast Conference win for the host Blue Devils (1-0-3).

Monomoy 2, Nauset 0 — Susannah Brown and Caroline DiGiovanni scored in the Cape & Islands League victory for the host Sharks (5-0-1).

Newton North 6, Waltham 0 — Senior Ella Maher rifled in four goals and assisted on the other two goals for the Tigers (2-2-1) in the nonleague win. Classmate Abbie Hodgson and junior Caitlin Conroy also scored in the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Marshfield 0 — Reilly Walsh set up Emily Coughlin for the first goal and scored the second, sparking NDA (2-3) to the nonleague win over the Rams.

Pentucket 4, Central Catholic 3 — Junior Reese Gallant racked up three goals to help visiting Pentucket (5-1) edge out the Raiders (2-3) in the nonleague matchup.

Rockport 5, Northeast 0 — With three goals from junior Ella Lorenz, the host Vikings (1-4) picked up their first win of the season.

Walpole 3, Norwood 0 — Lindsey Jacobs, Elyse Scales and Caroline Whelan each scored for the top-ranked Timberwolves (5-0) in the nonleague shutout between the former Bay State Conference rivals.

Wellesley 3, Braintree 2 — Freshman Julia Bessette scored the winner to power the Raiders (5-0) to a Bay State Conference win.

Westford Academy 6, Dracut 0 — Junior Ally Lombardo, senior Riya Paluri, junior Leah Solari, and junior Madelyn Haley all found the net, and senior goalkeeper Lyndsay Duato had her first varsity shutout for the Grey Ghosts (1-4-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Weston 1, Medway 0 — Sophomore forward Molly Ross, assisted by junior forward Ava Angelucci, scored the winner as the Wildcats (4-2-1) picked up the nonleague victory.

Golf

Hamilton-Wenham 110, Georgetown 61 — In the Cape Ann League match, the Generals (4-2) were led by senior captain Peter Gordeau, who accumulated 24 points in the modified Stableford format by shooting a 42 at the Myopia Hunt Club.

Boys’ soccer

Abington 2, Rising Tide Charter 1 — Liam Murtagh converted a penalty shot and Lury Cassemiro scored in the second half to propel the host Green Wave (3-4) to the win.

Arlington 1, Lexington 0 — Senior outside back Clarke Thakuria whipped a seeking corner kick to the far post with a purpose, looking for defensive midfielder Rowan Egan. The Spy Ponder sophomore rose over his defender and got his head on the ball, driving it down into the ground and into the back of the net for his first career varsity goal.

His tally with eight minutes left decided the game as Arlington blanked sixth-ranked Lexington.

In a back-and-forth game, opportunities came at a premium. The Minutemen (3-1-1) played heavily out of the back, content to win the possession battle and build up the field. Despite having a couple opportunities, the Minutemen offense could not break through.

“I’m really proud of how the team played defensively,” said Arlington coach Lance Yodzio. “They are composed and contained defensively and take great pride in keeping opponents off the scoreboard. The commitment to defense is there through resiliency and team-effort.”

The Spy Ponders (4-0-1) have yet to allow a build-up goal so far this season. Through five games, the two goals allowed have come via a penalty kick and an own goal. A sense of urgency in front of All-State senior keeper Eric Widrick thwarts chances before opportunities arise in high danger areas.

“The way that the team responded following a tough 1-1 draw with Woburn impressed me,” said Yodzio. “They really came to play.”

Beaver Country Day 8, Landmark 0 — Junior Alex Taylor netted two goals for the host Beavers (2-0) in the nonleague win.

Braintree 6, Randolph 0 — After back-to-back 0-0 draws, the Wamps (2-1-3) had plenty of finish on Friday, with junior Tim Carney scoring three goals in the nonleague win.

Hingham 2, Duxbury 0 — Chris Bradley and Thomas Healy had a goal apiece in the Patriot League win for the host Harbormen (6-0).

Mansfield 0, Franklin 0 — Senior keeper Jack Lasbury-Casey made two stupendous second-half saves as part of a 15-save performance to preserve a tie for host Mansfield (4-0-2). It was his sixth shutout of the season and ninth of his high school career.

Newburyport 3, Methuen 1 — Brady O’Donnell registered a goal and an assist to help the visiting Clippers stay unbeaten at 7-0.

Old Rochester 4, Middleborough 0 — Junior Matt Carvalho scored a pair of goals for the host Bulldogs (3-1-1) in the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 7, Stoughton 0 — Freshman Casey Milliken collected the first three-goal performance of his varsity career for the Tigers (4-1) in a Hockomock League win over the Black Knights.

Girls’ volleyball

Apponequet 3, Middleborough 0 — Samantha Dingee (4 kills, 3 aces), Sofia Estrella (2 kills, 3 aces), and Mia Comeau (2 kills, 1 ace, 9 assists) guided the host Lakers (2-3) to the South Coast Conference straight set win.

Arlington Catholic 3, Revere 0 — Senior Rachel Murphy (6 aces, 9 digs), led the way for the Cougars (6-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Ashland 3, Norton 0 — Senior captain Kailly Cardoso (6 kills, 2 blocks), junior Ana Alves (3 kills), freshman Siri Bachina (3 kills) and freshman Allie Politica (3 aces), helped lead the way for the Clockers (4-3) in the Tri-Valley victory.

Billerica 3, Danvers 0 — Kailey Roche delivered 15 assists, 8 digs, and 18 service points for the Indians (7-1) in the nonleague win. Abby Downs chipped in seven kills and Stephanie Sardella with five kills.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Greater New Bedford 0 — Mariah Eaton (5 kills, 2 blocks), Grace Presswood (2 aces, 14 kills, 7 digs), and Lucy Swanson (2 aces, 13 kills, 10 digs) led the top-ranked Dolphins (6-0) in the nonleague tilt.

Ursuline 3, Malden Catholic 0 — Junior Whitney Caulfied amassed 13 kills in a Catholic Conference victory for the host Bears (4-2).

Colin Bannen, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Steve Sousa, and Chris Williams contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.