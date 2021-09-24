Nelson Agholor answers critics of Patriots passing game: ‘Eventually the big plays will be there’

“That’s not really what this offense is,” he said. “That’s just so far what you’ve seen. We’re working, we’re preparing to do whatever we need to do. And I think that there are a lot of guys that are capable of doing multiple things and each week different opportunities present themselves.

Though it might appear as though New England’s passing game is going to be predicated heavily on short throws and attacking defenses horizontally, the first-year Patriots receiver warned against rushing to judgment.

FOXBOROUGH — Nelson Agholor has a message for those watching the Patriots offense through two weeks: Looks can be deceiving.

“And I don’t really think you have to force things. I think you take what’s there. And we have a very calculated offensive coordinator. We have a very calculated offense. So, what’s there is what we need to take. And eventually the big plays will be there.”

Agholor, who is the Patriots’ top deep threat, acknowledged it takes patience to thrive in this offense.

“It’s about just working the defense, that dictates when that explosive play is there,” he said. “You don’t force it, because bad things happen when you try to force things in this game.”

Agholor was just getting started on his praise for Josh McDaniels. Asked if the offensive coordinator sought his input when putting together game plans, the veteran receiver smiled.

“To be honest with you, that’s cool and all if he was seeking my input, but you’re talking about a very, very special coach,” he said. “I think he watches what I do well. He watches me and tries to communicate with me about how he sees things unraveling when he watches the tape.

“But he doesn’t need to ask me. He’s a very intelligent man that’s been doing this for a long time and he’s had a lot of success. So I’m just grateful that he even puts me in position to do whatever.”

Agholor, who has eight catches for 93 yards and the club’s lone receiving touchdown through two games, has played for some well-known offensive minds, including Jon Gruden in Las Vegas, and though he had no interest in comparing coaches, he clearly enjoys McDaniels’s methods.

“He’s super intelligent,” Agholor said. “He puts guys in position to be successful and he also understands not only protection, blitz, coverages, he looks at the whole thing.

“As an OC, he can predict — not predict, but understand — how the defenses are attacking you at all three levels. So definitely being here and watching him, that’s something I have a lot of respect for. And he teaches us that. He teaches us how the defense plans to attack you and how offensively we will attack them.”

A seven-year veteran, Agholor acknowledged he had no expectations for how he’d be used in this offense. Rather, there was a simpler reason for why he chose the Patriots in free agency.

“I think to have the greatest coach of all time, Bill Belichick, call you and tell you he wants you to be a part of something special,” he said. “That was enough.”

Judon bounces back

Matt Judon was in great spirits as he entertained reporters’ questions after Friday’s practice, for which he was upgraded to a full participant after dealing with a knee injury. The outside linebacker also missed Wednesday’s practice. Why?

“Bill gave me some R&R, man, you feel me?” Judon said. “So, I’m feeling good. I got to take a nap and everything, so I’m straight.”

So, will Judon be in the lineup Sunday against the Saints?

“Buy a ticket, see [who] straps up, man; we’re just going to see,” he said, a strong indication he’ll be in uniform.

Judon also confirmed he plans to appeal the $10,300 fine he received for unnecessary roughness during the Dolphins game in Week 1. He said he never got a clear explanation from officials as to why he was flagged on the punt return, and when he went to review the play, the “film cuts off,” he said, leaving him perplexed.

“You’re supposed to appeal every fine you get unless you really did it, and I don’t believe I did this one,” he said. “So, yeah, I’m going to appeal it and see what happens from there.”

Injury report

Tailback Damien Harris (finger) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) also were full participants. Linebacker Josh Uche (back) was a new addition to the injury report. Uche and right tackle Trent Brown (calf) were listed as limited/questionable. Safety/linebacker Adrian Phillips missed his second straight practice for a non-football reason and is also questionable … Saints center Erik McCoy (calf) has been ruled out … Belichick declined to respond to Alex Guererro’s recent comments in the Herald about his coaching style. “I know there’s a lot of interest for obvious reasons in next week’s game, but we’re focused on the Saints here, and Monday we’ll get to next week,” the coach said … According to BetOnline, Tom Brady is the “most hated NFL player” in 36 of the 50 United States. Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown topped the ticket in all six New England states.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.