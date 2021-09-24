NFL to add Monday night game to wild-card weekend

Get ready for Monday night playoff football.
Beginning this season, a wild-card game during the weekend of Jan. 15 through 17 will be played on Monday night.
Since 1990, the NFL has hosted all its wild-card games over two days, with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. Last season, the playoffs were expanded, adding a third wild-card team in each conference. The No. 2 seed lost a bye, and hosts the No. 7 seed. The No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed.
Now, two will be held on Saturday (4:35 and 8:15 p.m. kickoffs), three on Sunday (1:05, 4:40, and 8:15 p.m. kickoffs) and the final game on Monday (8:15 p.m. kickoff).
ESPN has the rights to Monday Night Football in the regular season, but it hasn’t been determined which network will air the Monday wild-card.
