NFL to add Monday night game to wild-card weekend

Get ready for Monday night playoff football.

Beginning this season, a wild-card game during the weekend of Jan. 15 through 17 will be played on Monday night.

Since 1990, the NFL has hosted all its wild-card games over two days, with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. Last season, the playoffs were expanded, adding a third wild-card team in each conference. The No. 2 seed lost a bye, and hosts the No. 7 seed. The No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed.