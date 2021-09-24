No. 8 Reading picks off a win at Danvers with a defensive stop

Moments later, on another fourth-and-long, Danvers quarterback Travis Voisine had a snap sail over his head at his own 16. Scrambling, he heaved a pass to an open Max Gasinowski. A 15-yard penalty for a horse collar tackle then moved the ball to midfield.

Clinging to a 14-10 lead in the final minute, the Rockets allowed a fourth-and-10 conversion from the Danvers 1-yard line.

DANVERS — After piling up 58 points in wins against Melrose and Barnstable, the eighth-ranked Reading football team leaned on its defense to pull out a road win Friday night.

But with 1:01 left, Brendan Lindmark intercepted a pass on the sideline to secure a pulse-pounding 14-10 nonleague win for Reading.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Lindmark. “Our offense did great and all around our defense did too. We had some parts that were shaky, but all around I think we did really well.”

The Rockets (3-0) struck first with 8:53 to play in the first on a 28-yard screen from James Murphy to Colby Goodchild, with Sean Crowley adding the point-after.

Danvers (2-1) tied the game at 7-7 with just 1:11 left in the quarter on an 8-yard run from Dominic Baez following an impressive 36-yard leaping grab by Owen Gasinowksi on the previous play.

The Rockets surged ahead 14-7 early in the second on a 17-yard run from Murphy. Danvers had a goal-to-go situation its next drive but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Aidan Smith, cutting it to 14-10 with 6:30 left.

Gasinowski picked off Murphy two plays later and Danvers again drove inside the Reading 10. But the Falcons were backed up by penalties, and the drive eventually stalled on a long missed field goal and Reading carried the 4-point lead into the half.



