Paul Bergeron of Westford headlines Runners of the Week

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The sophomore was the fastest Massachusetts female at Saturday’s Highland Park Invitational, finishing fourth on her home course with a 5K time of 19:30.8.
Paul Bergeron, Westford Academy — In a win Thursday at Acton-Boxborough, the sophomore broke the course record at Nara Park that stood for 10 years. He covered the 2.8-mile course in 14:15.
Peter Clifford, Marblehead — The senior captain was the top male finisher from Massachusetts at the Highland Park Invitational, placing fifth overall in the varsity race in a time of 16:40.
Harrison Dow, Concord-Carlisle — The junior captain placed third in the varsity race at the Amherst Invitational last Saturday in a time of 16:16, helping the Patriots to first place as a team.
Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough — With a 5K time of 19:35, the sophomore powered to a second-place finish in the Amherst Invitational.
Lulu and Coco Steele, Bedford — The twin Buccaneers finished with matching 22:34 5K times in Wednesday’s 15-50 win over Waltham; Lulu earned the overall victory by a hair.