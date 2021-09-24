Paul Bergeron of Westford headlines Runners of the Week

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — The sophomore was the fastest Massachusetts female at Saturday’s Highland Park Invitational, finishing fourth on her home course with a 5K time of 19:30.8.

Paul Bergeron, Westford Academy — In a win Thursday at Acton-Boxborough, the sophomore broke the course record at Nara Park that stood for 10 years. He covered the 2.8-mile course in 14:15.

Peter Clifford, Marblehead — The senior captain was the top male finisher from Massachusetts at the Highland Park Invitational, placing fifth overall in the varsity race in a time of 16:40.