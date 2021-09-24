Who is Jesper Froden? He just might be the surprise of Bruins camp

“What I’m hearing from our guys,” noted Cassidy, “is that this kid’s pretty good — and that’s when you know. The eye test [of the coaches] is there, but feedback is better, from linemates who’ve been in the league. They’ll know the little details of stick position, and strength on the puck. The small-area stuff as you go along in a season is really important.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy , the 27-year-old Swedish winger has impressed his linemates, which would be the elite likes of Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron . They’re good guys to win over, especially in a training camp with so few open roster spots.

A couple of days into training camp drills, the all-but-unknown Jesper Froden has caught some eyes, and not only those of the Bruins coaching staff.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to anoint him into our lineup or anything like that, but he’s here to build and make progress every day, and he’s done that.”

Froden, never drafted by an NHL team, signed a two-way deal with the Bruins in June as a free agent after playing the last two seasons with Skelleftea in Sweden’s top pro league, where he collected 34 goals and 69 points in 101 games.

Froden, 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds, stood out in the recent rookie tournament in Buffalo, which encouraged Cassidy to play him at right wing on the club’s top line for the start of camp. Top right winger David Pastrnak, among the game’s best goal scores, moved to an experimental trio with Cam Hughes at center and Czech prospect Jakub Lauko at left wing.

McAvoy nicked, irked

With but a minute remaining in the final workout of the day (it’s always the last ski run of the day, isn’t it?), franchise defenseman Charlie McAvoy was clipped by a high stick from Ian McKinnon.

Advertisement

A frustrated McAvoy, clearly irked by the collision, skated immediately to the bench and tossed his stick angrily as he made his way to the dressing room. Not a happy training camper.

McAvoy, who was scheduled to meet with the media, skipped the session to tend to what a team staff member reported to be “a fat lip.”

Cassidy later said McAvoy was fine. He is expected to participate in Saturday’s workout at Warrior.

As advertised

First-round draft pick Fabian Lysell — the first Fabian in franchise history — won’t make the varsity roster. He likely will play for the WHL Vancouver Giants, onetime home of Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic.

But thus far, Lysell has impressed the coaching staff, as a first-rounder should.

“Very dynamic,” said Cassidy. “I like his ability to attack the net. He goes in traffic.”

Not every NHL prospect, even the most highly touted, shows up in camp looking like the player that the scouting staff promised at the draft table.

“He’s pretty much as advertised,” said Cassidy. “I think they said he’s real dynamic, a skilled guy … [Michael] Nylander and [Pastrnak], those type of comparisons. Not as big a body as David, possibly, but … that’s what you hear.

“And he does have pace, a high motor, and wants to attack. I just see a kid out there working. He’s asked questions, engaged.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.