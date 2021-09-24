Xaverian puts it all on the line in dominant win over Brockton

WESTWOOD — In the days leading up to Friday’s nonconference tilt against rival Brockton, Xaverian coach Al Fornaro stopped by to watch the sixth-ranked Hawks’ offensive linemen do one-on-one drills during practice.

“I told them, ‘As an offensive lineman, there is nothing more satisfying than moving a human being against his will,’” Fornaro said. “And we did that quite often tonight.”

Xaverian’s front five executed Fornaro’s message against rival Brockton, as the Hawks relied on their ground game to break the spirit of the Boxers before opening up the offense and pulling away for a 42-6 victory.