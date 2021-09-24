Xaverian puts it all on the line in dominant win over Brockton

WESTWOOD — In the days leading up to Friday’s nonconference tilt against rival Brockton, Xaverian coach Al Fornaro stopped by to watch the sixth-ranked Hawks’ offensive linemen do one-on-one drills during practice.
“I told them, ‘As an offensive lineman, there is nothing more satisfying than moving a human being against his will,’” Fornaro said. “And we did that quite often tonight.”
Xaverian’s front five executed Fornaro’s message against rival Brockton, as the Hawks relied on their ground game to break the spirit of the Boxers before opening up the offense and pulling away for a 42-6 victory.
Junior Michael Oates rumbled for 127 yards on 14 carries, dashing for touchdown runs from 24 and 39 yards. Sophomore fullback Jeffrey Prophete added a 1-yard TD on the ground.
Advertisement
“It’s part of the DNA here,” Fonaro said. “We want to come downhill and bloody your nose.”
Sophomore Charlie Comella, son of former NFL fullback Greg Comella, a Wellesley native and 1993 graduate of Xaverian, gave the Hawks a 13-0 lead in the second quarter after returning an interception 57 yards for a touchdown. In the third quarter, Comella caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior Jake Gilbert, who also tossed a 34-yard TD strike to Jonathan Monteiro in the fourth quarter.
Xaverian senior kicker Oliver Waddleton made all six extra-point kicks.
Brockton junior Mathew Turco caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from senior Jason Wonodi with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Cameron Monteiro caught eight passes from Wonodi for 116 yards.
“We’re young and we are building something, but it’s going to take time,” Brockton coach Peter Colombo said. “I think the schedule now gets a little more favorable for us matchup-wise. We’re just trying to get better each day and maybe sneak into the playoffs.”