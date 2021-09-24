Xavier Polanco (4 TDs), Latin Academy run past Boston Latin

Boston Latin matched its scoring total from the 2019 matchup. But Xavier Polanco and the Dragons’ rushing attack scorched the grass at White Stadium in a 41-8 nonleague romp Friday night.

The last time the Latin Academy football team took the field against Boston Latin, the Wolfpack won an 8-7 defensive battle.

Latin Academy's Xavier Polanco eyes the end zone on his 40-yard scoring sprint in the second quarter, one of fourth touchdowns for the junior back Friday night at White Stadium.

The Dragons dominated with their ground game, racking up 427 yards. On the first drive, senior Malcolm Crispin (136 yards) broke off a 34-yard rush on third down to the 1. From there, junior Orlando Jusino punched it in.

Polanco, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound junior who churned out 210 yards on just 12 rushes, converted the two-point try. In the second quarter, he had touchdown runs of 17, 40, and 71 yards.

“He runs hard,” Latin Academy coach Rocco Zizza said. “That’s probably the most important thing. With the type of offense we have, with the linemen, we want to run hard, north south, no dancing.”

After starting the second half with a 50-yard scoring run, Polanco and the Dragons (3-0) had sealed their victory. Jusino’s 13-yard run was the final touchdown in the nonleague matchup. Polanco deflected the praise from his four-touchdown performance onto his teammates after the game.

“It only happens through the great blocking of my teammates,” he said. “It’s a great team effort. That’s all it is.”

Captain Lucas Suazo Rodriguez hauled in a 62-yard jump ball to set up Polanco’s first touchdown and picked off a pass on the next drive. Crispin, also a captain, was a force on the ground as well, giving the Wolfpack no time to rest when either he or Polanco had the ball in their hands.

Boston Latin’s lone score came on an 80-yard kickoff return from Greg Rosenkranz, reaffirming to Zizza that the team needs to continue improving a special teams unit that converted two of five 2-point tries and made its only extra-point attempt.

The Dragons avenged their previous loss against the Wolfpack and extended their record to three wins in four matchups since the series was resumed against BLS since 2017.

“We knew when we were coming into this game that it was going to be a hard game, but we had bigger hearts than the opponent, and we just did our thing,” Polanco said.

“When we do our thing, when we get rolling, nobody can stop us.”

Latin Academy's Lucas Suazo Rodriguez snared an interception on a pass intended for Boston Latin's Greg Rosenkranz in the second quarter of their game at White Stadium. John Wilcox

Boston Latin's Greg Rosenkranz found a clear path on his 80-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. John Wilcox

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.