Yankees pound Nate Eovaldi, inch within a game of the Red Sox

Eovaldi, though, has seen the twists and turns of this season, registering a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts.

While Chris Sale has a 2.57 ERA in his first seven starts following Tommy John surgery, he has had the benefit of soft landings with five of those seven outings coming against teams under .500.

The Red Sox had their ace on the mound in Nate Eovaldi on Friday evening against the Yankees. At least this year.

Yet on Friday, Eovaldi and the Sox would fall, 8-3, snapping a seven-game winning streak.

With the win, the Yankees moved with one game of the Red Sox for the top wild-card spot.

Eovaldi was on the ropes from the start. Then, after the Yankees scored three runs in the first inning, they came back for more in the third.

With two on and no outs, Giancarlo Stanton jumped on Eovaldi’s low and in cutter, sending it into the Red Sox bullpen for a three-run homer. It stretched the Sox’ deficit to six runs.

From the outset, the Yankees were seeing Eovaldi well.

DJ LeMahieu led off the contest with a single to right and Anthony Rizzo added a broken-bat single to put men on first and second. Aaron Judge supplied the Yankees’ first run by scorching a 112.7-mile-per-hour double off the left-center field wall. An RBI groundout by Stanton followed by a Gleyber Torres RBI single put the Yankees in the driver’s seat with their ace, Gerrit Cole, on the hill.

Eovaldi exited the game after just 2⅔ innings, turning in his shortest start of the year. Manager Alex Cora summoned Hirokazu Sawamura with two on and two outs. Sawamura induced a Kyle Higashioka pop up toward first base. This is when Kyle Schwarber’s inexperience at first reared its head.

Schwarber appeared camped under it, but Rafael Devers came crashing in from third. In what was an apparent miscommunication, Schwarber let the ball drop, allowing the Yankees’ seventh run to come in.

Cole wasn’t sharp in this one. He tied a season-high in walks (3). Nevertheless, it was enough to keep the Red Sox hitless until J.D. Martinez laced a ground-rule double to right field in the fourth.

For what it’s worth, the Sox bullpen came up big for the Sox. Sawamura worked his way through 2⅓ scoreless innings and Matt Barnes delivered a scoreless frame of his own.

In the sixth, Fenway finally got some life. Kiké Hernández led off with a single that sneaked its way through the right side. Schwarber’s single got under the glove of Rizzo at first, putting runners on the corners for Rafael Devers. n a 1-0 pitch, Devers deposited a three-run shot, slimming the Red Sox’ deficit to four runs.

In the top of the seventh, Torres stung a homer to straightaway center off Martín Pérez, making it 8-3.

