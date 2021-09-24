Yankees’ visit gives glimpse of things to come for Red Sox

The Red Sox took a seven-game winning streak into their weekend joust with the Yankees on Friday, proudly wearing their yellow and powder blue jerseys. Never mess with a streak. It’s a baseball thing.

Maybe it was just the Orioles and Mets doing Oriole and Met things.

The series opener did not start well for the Local Nine. Nate Eovaldi was routed for seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 2⅔ innings. After Evoldi was lifted — trailing 6-0 with two runners aboard — first baseman Kyle Schwarber failed to glove a sky-high pop up, allowing a seventh Yankee to cross the plate. (Anybody can play first, right?). It was ugly.

Advertisement

For all practical purposes, this weekend at Fenway marks the start of the American League playoffs. And the Red Sox are in a good position as long as they don’t get swept at home.

Boston came into Friday night with a two-game wild-card lead over the Yankees. Only eight games will remain after the Yanks leave town and the Sox will have a chance to feast on moribund Orioles and Nationals in the final week. Your Red Sox routinely destroy the minor league pitchers toiling for Baltimore and Washington.

They had a tougher time in the early innings Friday against Yankee ace Gerrit Cole.

A Cy Young candidate, Cole came into the night with a 15-8 record, 231 strikeouts, and a 3.03 ERA. However, he was 1-2 against the Sox with a 5.06 ERA and was coming off his worst start of the season (seven runs, 10 hits in 5.2 innings) when he was booed off the mound in an 11-1 loss to the Indians. The $324 million man was looking to reverse his fortunes in what was the biggest game of the year for the Bronx Bombers. He’d never won a game at Fenway.

Advertisement

Cole did not allow a hit in the first three innings and struck out three. He gave up his first hit in the fourth and led, 7-0, in the bottom of the fifth.

Eovaldi has been a Yankee-killer throughout his career. In five 2021 starts against the Yankees (before Friday), he was 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA. Lifetime, he owned a 2.87 ERA against the Yankees — lowest among all pitchers with at least 10 starts against the Bombers.

On this night, he had nothing. He didn’t strike out anyone. He surrendered four hits and three runs in the first. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run laser shot into the Sox bullpen in the third. Even the Yankee outs were rockets.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora lifted Eovaldi after a two-out walk to Brett Gardner. Then Schwarber watched the pop-up drop as Joey Gallo crossed home plate. Clearly, the Sox cannot afford to put the Schwarb at first in a one-game playoff.

It’s been a Jekyll-and-Hyde season for the Yanks. They started 5-10, followed that with 23-9, then 5-13, then 43-20 (which included a 13-game win streak). They followed that with a 7-15 dip before sweeping the Rangers before heading to Boston.

The Red Sox beat New York in their first seven meetings this year. The Yankees went a curious 11-8 against Baltimore. The Sox are 12-4 vs. the Zer-O’s.

Advertisement

There was talk that Cole and Eovaldi might be the wild-card matchup Oct. 5. Cora might be rethinking that now. Chris Sale should be available and the Yanks have not seen him this year. They have seen Eovaldi six times and may have figured something out.

Weather permitting, the Sox and Yankees play again at 4:10 p.m. Saturday with Nick Pivetta on the mound for Boston and Nestor Cortes Jr. pitching for New York. “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN features Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery.

The Sox should be OK if they don’t lose all three of these games. And now they are free to ditch the yellow shirts.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.