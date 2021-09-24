As Biden hosts first Quad summit at the White House, India brings enthusiasm and questions

‘’Mr. Prime Minister, we’re going to continue to build on our strong partnership,’’ Biden said warmly.

But before the main event, Biden sought to reassure one crucial member of the bloc — India — which also has lingering concerns about the United States. Biden greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office, where the friendly banter before cameras gave no sign of tension.

President Biden gathered the leaders of Japan, Australia, and India at the White House on Friday to cement an emerging partnership of four Indo-Pacific countries, known as the Quad, united in their misgivings about China.

‘’When I showed the prime minister to his seat, I pointed out that seat is occupied almost every day by an Indian American,’’ Biden continued, referring to Vice President Harris, whose mother was born in India.

‘’Mr. Prime Minister, I’ve long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve an awful lot of global challenges,’’ Biden said.

Modi chuckled and grinned as Biden told a story about discovering a possible Indian branch of the Irish-origin Biden clan.

But the meeting comes a month after US forces departed Afghanistan and the Taliban swept into power, putting the United States’ commitment to allies into question from London to Brussels to Beijing. One quiet critic has been India, which argued against a hasty US withdrawal and considers the rise of a hard-line Taliban government, backed by its archrival Pakistan, to be a disastrous outcome.

Now, as the Biden administration shifts US attention and resources to countering Beijing, it needs to assuage concerns in India, a geopolitically isolated partner that is juggling a tense rivalry with China to its east, but also threats from its west in the form of Islamist militant groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan that see India as a mortal enemy.

Questions over how Biden is conducting his pivot to Asia also resurfaced last week when he announced a new deal with Australia, known as AUKUS, that infuriated US allies in Europe.

Modi came to the White House with enthusiastic support for Biden’s Pacific project, but also a set of apprehensions, according to Indian and Western officials and analysts.

‘’It’s important to focus on both’' the Pacific and Central Asia, said an Indian official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss India’s thinking. ‘’What we’re saying is: While you have withdrawn, you need to continue to focus on Afghanistan, especially the way the situation is evolving on the ground.’’

For years, the United States has courted India to become a more proactive player in the Quad, which China has condemned as an ‘’Asian NATO’' encircling it. And India, particularly under Modi, a muscular leader who envisions India assuming a greater role on the world stage, has been happy to reciprocate.

After a bloody border skirmish with Chinese troops last year, India invited navies from the Quad countries for exercises in the Indian Ocean. When Biden convened the Quad’s inaugural summit in March over videoconference, the group unveiled a plan that would see American vaccines manufactured in India, financed by Japan, and distributed by Australia across South and Southeast Asia — a vast region where China and the US-led bloc are competing for hearts and minds.

That plan was derailed by a devastating coronavirus wave that crippled India and brought a halt to vaccine exports. This week, the Quad members sought to reignite the effort, as Indian officials promised to resume exports next month and Biden announced a target of a billion Indian-made doses distributed globally by late 2022. The Quad nations say they are also exploring ways to compete with China on semiconductor manufacturing and next-generation telecommunications technology, a field led by Huawei.

In addition to vaccines and diversified supply chains for semiconductors and other products, Friday’s session will include discussions on climate change, a senior US official said beforehand. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the White House, cast the gathering as ‘’informal’' and nonmilitary, but the challenge to China was obvious.

“The Biden administration understands that the challenges of the 21st Century will largely play out in the Indo-Pacific,’’ the official said.

‘’India would welcome anything that counters China in its backyard,’’ said Lisa Curtis, who headed South and Central Asia policy in the National Security Council during the Trump administration. But after the events of the last month, Biden needs to assuage Indian concerns about terrorism on its western flank and carefully manage alliances as he pivots to the Pacific, she added.

‘’A lot of goodwill has already evaporated in Europe,’’ Curtis said.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a new three-way military alliance with Australia and Britain that would transfer nuclear submarine propulsion technology to Australia. The deal effectively cut out France, a NATO ally that had been contracted to build conventional diesel submarines for Australia, and sparked a furious response from France and China.

France accused the United States of betrayal and angrily recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra; China condemned Washington for leading a Pacific ‘’arms race’' and warned US partners that they could be tossed aside like Afghanistan and France. Biden mended fences with French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Wednesday, and the French ambassador is due back at his post next week.

Indian and Western officials say India, which was informed of the AUKUS announcement in advance by Australia, has not expressed objections to the nuclear deal, which strengthens a navy that could help challenge China’s rapidly modernizing fleet. But some observers in New Delhi saw another question mark over whether America could be trusted.