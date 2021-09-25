Bird sightings from Mass Aubudon

Cape Cod: Watchers observed eight American coots, four common gallinules, and a barn owl on South Monomoy Island. Also spotted were a razorbill near Morris Island in Chatham, a little blue heron, and a glossy ibis at Forest Beach in Chatham. A lark sparrow was seen at Race Point in Provincetown, while a number of warblers were spotted across the Cape — a hooded warbler in Centerville, a yellow-throated warbler, and two Connecticut warblers at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable.

The bird of last week was undoubtedly a northern wheatear that spent the better part of late Tuesday afternoon actively foraging in a backyard near a marsh beside Water Street in Yarmouth. A European species resembling a small thrush, wheatears are rare vagrants in Massachusetts, although there have been a number seen through the years. Most wheatears spend the winter in Africa after undergoing very lengthy non-stop oceanic migrations.

Central and Western Mass.: In Longmeadow, a snowy egret was seen and a stilt sandpiper was found at the Longmeadow flats. At the Westboro Wildlife Area, a Connecticut warbler and two dickcissels were seen, while another dickcissel was spotted alongside a clay-colored sparrow at the Uxbridge Community gardens. Also in Springfield, a black-crowned night-heron was seen. A Western kingbird spent several days in Linear Park in Williamstown last week, and 15 ring-necked ducks were seen in New Salem. A common tern was reported at Quabbin Reservoir. Watchers spotted a clay-colored sparrow in Montague. Two Sanderlings were seen in Huntington, and three blue grosbeaks were reported at the Honey Pot in Hadley. Another clay-colored sparrow was seen at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary along with a dickcissel, while a red-headed woodpecker and a white-eyed vireo were spotted in Amherst. In Northampton’s East Meadows watchers observed a buff-breasted sandpiper, an American golden-plover, four tardy yellow warblers, and another clay-colored sparrow.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: Two blue grosbeaks and a blue-gray gnatcatcher were seen at Horn Pond in Woburn, and two red-necked grebes were seen at the Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham. Observers also saw a white-eyed vireo at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and two ruddy ducks at the Arlington Reservoir. A number of Connecticut warblers were seen across the county — at Rock Meadow in Belmont, in Groton, and at Kaveski Farm in Concord. Also in Concord, three American coots were seen at the Great Meadows Refuge. At Danehy Park in Cambridge and at Rock Meadow in Belmont, observers saw a clay-colored sparrow.

Advertisement

Greater Boston: Six American golden-plovers and two Caspian terns were spotted at Castle Island near Pleasure Bay, while a long-billed dowitcher was seen at Belle Isle in East Boston. A little gull was seen farther north, at Revere Beach.

Martha’s Vineyard: A piping plover, a common raven, and a white-eyed vireo were seen at Gay Head.

Nantucket: A loggerhead shrike was seen at Tuckernuck, while two common ravens were reported at Sconset, and a marbled godwit was observed in the marsh near the UMass Field Station.

Norfolk County: At the Squantum Area, observers saw a little blue heron, a yellow-crowned night-heron, and a Connecticut warbler. A Connecticut warbler was also seen at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, where a tardy eastern kingbird was also spotted.

South Shore: Connecticut warblers were spotted all across the region last week, as observers saw them in Dighton, at Allens Pond Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, and at Gooseberry Neck in Westport. Also in Gooseberry Neck, three Caspian terns were seen. Seven more Caspian terns were spotted at Plymouth Beach, and another two in Marion. A clay-colored sparrow was reported near Broad Cove in Somerset and six ruddy ducks were seen in Pembroke.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.