Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu for Boston mayor

Janey is scheduled to make official the endorsement Saturday at 1 p.m., during an event at the Faces of Dudley mural in Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

In a major development more than a month before Boston’s Nov. 2 general election, Acting Mayor Kim Janey is endorsing her former political rival, City Councilor Michelle Wu, for mayor.

In a statement, Janey said Wu “is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but builds upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient.”

“Important policies like our housing agenda, equitable vaccine distribution, and how we handle mental health crises are on the line in this election,” said Janey. “Moreover, Black and brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in City Hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made.”

Wu was the top vote-getter in Sept. 14′s preliminary election, garnering 33 percent of the ballots. City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George came in second and also advanced to the general with 22 percent, while three major contenders — City Councilor Andrea Campbell, Janey, and John Barros — were eliminated.

Janey placed fourth in the preliminary, about 275 votes shy of Campbell’s total. Now, she is publicly supporting Wu over Essaibi George.

The women have served together on the City Council, where Wu and Janey are considered progressives, while Essaibi George is thought of as more of a centrist.

In summer 2020, both Janey and Wu supported a letter advocating a “Black and brown agenda” that was sent to then-mayor Martin J. Walsh. The document called for a 10 percent budget reduction for Boston police, the release of all data on internal affairs complaints, abolishing the city’s gang database, and increased diversity within Boston police, among other proposals. Essaibi George did not sign the letter.

Additionally, in a contentious and much-scrutinized budget vote that summer, both Wu and Janey voted against Walsh’s $3.61 billion operating budget, saying it did not do enough to dismantle systemic racism. Essaibi George, meanwhile, voted in favor of that spending plan.

It’s a dynamic that has continued to play out in this year’s mayoral contest, where Essaibi George has run a more moderate race than Wu. Essaibi George has called for the hiring of hundreds more police officers, for example, and at her election night party earlier this month she tried to paint Wu as having unrealistic ideas that go far beyond the scope of the mayor’s office, such as free public transit and rent control.

Wu has countered that voters should not settle for the status quo and has pointed to her record of advancing policies that skeptics initially dismissed.

Wu’s path to victory in the preliminary election ran through all of Boston’s neighborhoods, according to a Globe analysis of election data, which showed solid support for her throughout the city even as she dominated in some of the more liberal neighborhoods.

Essaibi George performed well in the whiter, more conservative neighborhoods that have long put candidates into office. But she saw only limited enthusiasm for her candidacy beyond South Boston and parts of Dorchester and West Roxbury, while drawing minimal support in Black communities.

In precincts with the highest concentration of Black voters, Janey fared the best among the field, according to the MassINC Polling Group, with 46 percent support. The group’s data showed that in the whitest precincts, Essaibi George won 44 percent of the vote vs. Janey’s 6 percent. Conversely, in the least white precincts, Essaibi George garnered 8 percent of the vote versus Janey’s 45 percent. In the preliminary contest, the turnout was highest in the city’s least diverse precincts.

Essaibi George said she learned Friday evening of Janey’s plans to endorse Wu and called the acting mayor to ask her about it.

“It would have been nice to have heard it from her as we are colleagues in government, [and] as we’ve built a nice working relationship,” she said Saturday morning in Chinatown, where she was helping to distribute food to needy families. “I’m disappointed.”

Essaibi George said her campaign will press on without Janey’s backing.

“I’m still committed to doing this work for sure,” she said. “And it is one endorsement. And the endorsement of elected officials, the endorsement of organizations are fantastic and they look good on literature. But they don’t replace the work it takes to meet every city resident, to knock on their door, to have a cup of coffee, to have a conversation, to earn their vote.”

As council president, Janey became acting mayor in March when Walsh left City Hall to join President Biden’s Cabinet. She made history in the 5th floor corner office, becoming the city’s first Black mayor and its first female mayor.

Whoever wins on Nov. 2 will also make history as the first woman and first person of color elected to that office. (Janey was not elected mayor.) The winner of the general election will become mayor on Nov. 16.

Unlike Janey, Campbell has yet to endorse anyone. Campbell, who was the other Black, female candidate eliminated from the mayoral race in the preliminary, recently challenged both Wu and Essaibi George to detail “what specific, tangible plans they have to deliver racial equity in our health, housing, schools, public safety, and economic systems.”

“My endorsement will go to the candidate who makes the most credible case and who inspires the most confidence that she will meet these challenges,” wrote Campbell in a recent Globe opinion piece.

Milton J. Valencia and Andrew Ryan of Globe staff contributed to this report.

























Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.