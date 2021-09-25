Man injured after car slams into Brighton auto-repair shop

A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday after he crashed the car he was driving into a Brighton auto-repair shop, police said.

Police were called to 259 Cambridge St. in Brighton at 3:13 a.m. for a report of a car that crashed into a building, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. The driver sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries.

That address is listed as belonging to Foreign Auto Body Company. The company did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.