Man injured after car slams into Brighton auto-repair shop

A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday after he crashed the car he was driving into a Brighton auto-repair shop, police said.
Police were called to 259 Cambridge St. in Brighton at 3:13 a.m. for a report of a car that crashed into a building, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. The driver sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries.
That address is listed as belonging to Foreign Auto Body Company. The company did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday.
Building inspectional services were called to the scene, Tavares said. The inspection cleared the building, and the car was towed away.
The driver was not arrested or charged in the crash, said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
