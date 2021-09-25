Man stabbed in Cambridge following apparent road rage incident

A 34-year-old man was stabbed outside of a Best Buy in Cambridge following an apparent road rage incident Saturday evening, police said.
The victim, who was stabbed on the right side of his stomach, was conscious and alert prior to being taken to a hospital, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said .
Cambridge police and fire departments, as well as Pro EMS, responded to the reported stabbing outside of the Best Buy on CambridgeSide Place at about 7:30 p.m., police tweeted.
The victim and the suspect “were both involved in a physical altercation after the apparent road rage incident,” Warnick said.
The male suspect was described by police as being thin and in his 20s. He was wearing a black t-shirt, a white undershirt, light-colored jeans, and a multi-colored dorag, Warnick said.
Police said the suspect reportedly left in a vehicle with another male.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Those interested, police said, can also leave an anonymous tip through the CPD MyPD mobile app or by texting “TIP650″ with your message to 847411.
No further information was immediately available.
