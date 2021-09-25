Man stabbed in Cambridge following apparent road rage incident

A 34-year-old man was stabbed outside of a Best Buy in Cambridge following an apparent road rage incident Saturday evening, police said.

The victim, who was stabbed on the right side of his stomach, was conscious and alert prior to being taken to a hospital, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said .

Cambridge police and fire departments, as well as Pro EMS, responded to the reported stabbing outside of the Best Buy on CambridgeSide Place at about 7:30 p.m., police tweeted.