Man struck and killed on Route 6 in Harwich

A Cape Cod man who was walking on Route 6 in Harwich early Saturday morning was struck and killed by a pickup truck, State Police said.

Justin Small, 68, of Brewster, was walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a 2013 Ford F-150 at 5:04 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

The truck was driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, Conn.