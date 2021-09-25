Two people shot in Dorchester, leaving at least one with life-threatening injuries

Two people were shot in Dorchester Saturday night and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
Police received a report at about 9 p.m. for a person shot in the area of 240 Westview St. and upon arrival found two victims, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman.
One victim has life-threatening injuries, Watson said. The condition of the other victim was unknown Saturday night.
Police were on-scene and the incident remains under investigation, he said.
No further information was currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
