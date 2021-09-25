fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people shot in Dorchester, leaving at least one with life-threatening injuries

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated September 25, 2021, 41 minutes ago

Two people were shot in Dorchester Saturday night and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Police received a report at about 9 p.m. for a person shot in the area of 240 Westview St. and upon arrival found two victims, said Officer Andre Watson, a police spokesman.

One victim has life-threatening injuries, Watson said. The condition of the other victim was unknown Saturday night.

Police were on-scene and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

No further information was currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Boston Globe video