UMass official reports increase in racist, anti-Black incidents on campus

A racist and threatening e-mail was sent to numerous Black student groups on the University of Massachusetts campus in Amherst, and a university official said there has been an increase in anti-Black incidents this academic year.

“The content of these emails is vile, blatantly racist, and violently offensive,” wrote Nefertiti A. Walker, the university’s vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, in a letter to the UMass community on Thursday.

“In addition, there have been other acts of anti-Black hate imposed on our community through the ‘Contact Us’ online forms of registered student organizations, as well as an incident involving the offender driving by and yelling an anti-Black racist epithet at a group of Black students,” according to the letter, which was obtained by the Globe.