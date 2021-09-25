Alleged Georgetown incident a painful reminder for Roxbury Prep parent

So when Richard Jr. came home last Friday night and recounted a hostile scene at Georgetown High, in which the Roxbury Prep players were allegedly subjected to racist slurs from both players and fans, he was in disbelief.

That vitriol, Smith Jr. said on Friday night while watching his son, Richard Smith Jr., play for Roxbury Prep at West Roxbury High disappeared for the most part on the football field.

Richard Smith Sr. remembers taking the bus from Roxbury to Charlestown High in the early 1980s, and the racist slurs he endured from white bystanders as a Black student.

“I didn’t think he’d ever have to go through that,” said Smith Sr., a 1983 Charlestown graduate.

“I thought I had to go through that for him, so he wouldn’t have to deal with it, but here we are 40 years later and that stuff is still going on. I just can’t believe it.”

Back on their home turf at West Roxbury High, the Wolves fell, 28-0, to Millis. The atmosphere was cordial and supportive from the visiting fans and members of the Roxbury Prep community, many of whom donned Black Lives Matter T-shirts for the game.

As the Georgetown public schools district continues its independent investigation into the events of last Friday night, the administration at Roxbury Prep issued a statement lobbying for increased coordination between the schools involved in the incident.

“Given the very serious nature of this situation, we welcome [Georgetown superintendent Carol Jacob’s] intention to conduct an independent investigation,” Roxbury Prep spokesperson Barbara Martinez said.

“Our hope is that we can join her in this investigation as full and equal partners by jointly choosing an unbiased investigator that both Roxbury Prep and Georgetown feel comfortable with and who will thoroughly investigate the events of last Friday night. It is a good first step and in the meantime, we remain focused on supporting our school community as we navigate this challenging moment.”