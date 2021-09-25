Back on the trail: North Andover’s Ryan Connolly, Holliston’s Carmen Luisi winners at Frank Kelley Invitational

“I honestly came here definitely not expecting to win. I just wanted to medal, maybe finish top 10,” Connolly said. “It’s so far been a pretty good year, but this by far has been my best race I think I’ve had in my life.”

Connolly won the Boys’ Open 5K in a lightning-quick 15 minutes, 59.13 seconds, shattering his personal-best by 40 seconds and holding off a dramatic late charge from Wakefield’s Michael Roberto (15:59.39).

WRENTHAM — The Wrentham Development Center is widely recognized as a 5-kilometer course designed for speed. North Andover junior Ryan Connolly knew he could log a fast time at Saturday’s Frank Kelley Invitational, but he even outran his own expectations.

Ryan Connolly of North Andover had just enough to hold off the finishing kick by Wakefield's Michael Roberto (right). Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Scarlet Knights runner held a slight edge entering the home stretch, but Roberto put the pressure on with an energetic crowd waiting at the finish.

“I heard all the cheers getting closer and closer, and I knew [Roberto] was going to be tough to beat at the end, but I somehow had the strength and speed left in the last 100 meters,” Connolly said.

“I probably should have kicked sooner; I misjudged it,” the senior Roberto said. “But I figured, last 100 meters, might as well just finish with a bang.”

When he last ran at Wrentham as a freshman in 2019, Connolly finished in 17:52. A lot can change in two years. Coach Rick Dellechiaie loves the way Connolly has committed himself to running.

“You’ve got to go heart-and-soul into the sport if you want to be at the top of it, and he’s done that,” Dellechiaie said.

Carmen Luisi of Holliston was all alone in heading for the finish line to win the Girls' Open 5K. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Carmen Luisi was the presumptive favorite in the Girls’ Open 5K, and the Holliston sophomore did not disappoint. She went scorched earth on the grassy course, obliterating her own PR and finishing in less than 18 minutes for the first time in her career (17:59.29). Molly Kiley of Andover (18:32.06) placed second and Methuen’s Miana Caraballo (18:46.42) was third.

“In the beginning I felt really strong, [and] in the last mile I definitely had to push it,” Luisi said. “Overall, I was really good on the hills. I felt good; I used the downhills to help me accelerate.”

Luisi practically led wire-to-wire. She shot to the front of the massive pack in the opening 200 meters and built much of her gap in the second mile.

“She looked smooth, she was confident, [and] she looked strong, so she really ran a great race today,” coach Jaime Murphy said.

Saturday served as Wrentham’s first Massachusetts cross-country invitational in nearly two years, and a preview for what’s to come at November’s All-State meet. But more than anything, runners and teams were ecstatic to return to normal races after the modified 2020 season.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking because last year, we only started off with [about] 15 kids on the line, and now it’s 200-300 . . . I went out pretty quick, and I still saw a bunch of kids ahead of me at the start and was like, ‘Oh geez,’” Roberto said. “But it was exciting.”

After winning the Boys' Open 5K, Ryan Connolly gave an assist to North Andover teammate Luke Stad (2954), who placed 15th. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The pack in the Girls' Open 5K leaves from the starting area. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Frank Kelly Invitational

at Wrentham Developmental Center

Boys’ Open 5K Top 10 finishers:

1. Ryan Connolly, junior, North Andover (15.59.13)

2. Michael Roberto, senior, Wakefield (15:59.39)

3. Logan Tracia, junior, Peabody (16:05.99)

4. Drew Pesko, senior, Marshfield (16:06.88)

5. Chris Gould, senior, Cambridge (16:07.37)

6. Freddy Coleman, senior, Methuen (16:07.98)

7. Anthony Chiappetta, senior, Westford (16:11.55)

8. Alex Peterson, senior, Brookline (16:12.37)

9. Ryan Leslie, sophomore, Billerica (16:20.01)

10. Greg Auditore, senior, Brookline (16:25.05)

Girls’ Open 5K Top 10 finishers:

1. Carmen Luisi, sophomore, Holliston (17:59.29)

2. Molly Kiley, junior, Andover (18:32.06)

3. Miana Caraballo, senior, Methuen (18:46.42)

4. Shae Regan, senior, Littleton (18:47.17)

5. Leyla Kvaternik, senior, North Andover (19:18.01)

6. Paige Joyce, senior, Notre Dame Hingham (19:18.12)

7. Riley Clark, senior, Littleton (19:18.62)

8. Ava LoVuolo, junior, Marshfield (19:23.29)

9. Lucia Werner, sophomore, Brookline (19:24.56)

10. Daphne Theiler, senior, Sharon (19:27.37)