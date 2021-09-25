BC football improves to 4-0 with overtime win over visiting Missouri

It appeared as though BC had the game won in regulation, as Travis Levy capped a 15-play, 60-yard drive with a powerful 5-yard run to put the Eagles ahead, 34-31, with 25 seconds remaining. The Tigers (2-2) quickly responded with a spectacular 56-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis as time expired to send the game to OT.

Zay Flowers hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dennis Grosel in OT, and Brandon Sebastian intercepted a long pass into the end zone to seal it. BC is 4-0 for the first time since 2007 and earned its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent since 2001.

Pat Garwo racked up 25 carries for 175 yards and two scores for the Eagles. Tyler Badie scored two touchdowns for the Tigers, including a go-ahead score with 6:18 remaining.

Missouri and BC traded scores in an action-packed first half that saw each side finish with 219 total yards.

The Tigers struck first, when Connor Bazelak found Barrett Banister for a 9-yard strike, then Garwo zigzagged his way to the end zone for a 67-yard score for the Eagles. Badie added a 4-yard touchdown for Missouri before BC freshman Jaden Williams tied it on a 7-yard catch. Mevis kicked a 28-yard field goal for Missouri, then BC freshman Connor Lytton delivered a 49-yard field goal with five seconds remaining as the teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 17.

BC extended its lead to 27-17 through three, possessing the ball for 13 minutes, 42 seconds in a dominant quarter. Garwo delivered from 3 yards, Josh DeBerry intercepted a Bazelak pass, and Lytton chipped in a 31-yard field goal to cap a 16-play, 50-yard drive that spanned more than seven minutes.

The Tigers responded early in the fourth, on a 1-yard TD run from Michael Cox, to slice the deficit to 27-24. They took the lead on an 8-yard scamper from Badie.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.