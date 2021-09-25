BC football improves to 4-0 with overtime win over visiting Missouri

Boston College outlasted Missouri, 41-34 in overtime in a thrilling, back-and-forth battle Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
Zay Flowers hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dennis Grosel in OT, and Brandon Sebastian intercepted a long pass into the end zone to seal it. BC is 4-0 for the first time since 2007 and earned its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent since 2001.
It appeared as though BC had the game won in regulation, as Travis Levy capped a 15-play, 60-yard drive with a powerful 5-yard run to put the Eagles ahead, 34-31, with 25 seconds remaining. The Tigers (2-2) quickly responded with a spectacular 56-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis as time expired to send the game to OT.
Pat Garwo racked up 25 carries for 175 yards and two scores for the Eagles. Tyler Badie scored two touchdowns for the Tigers, including a go-ahead score with 6:18 remaining.
Missouri and BC traded scores in an action-packed first half that saw each side finish with 219 total yards.
The Tigers struck first, when Connor Bazelak found Barrett Banister for a 9-yard strike, then Garwo zigzagged his way to the end zone for a 67-yard score for the Eagles. Badie added a 4-yard touchdown for Missouri before BC freshman Jaden Williams tied it on a 7-yard catch. Mevis kicked a 28-yard field goal for Missouri, then BC freshman Connor Lytton delivered a 49-yard field goal with five seconds remaining as the teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 17.
BC extended its lead to 27-17 through three, possessing the ball for 13 minutes, 42 seconds in a dominant quarter. Garwo delivered from 3 yards, Josh DeBerry intercepted a Bazelak pass, and Lytton chipped in a 31-yard field goal to cap a 16-play, 50-yard drive that spanned more than seven minutes.
The Tigers responded early in the fourth, on a 1-yard TD run from Michael Cox, to slice the deficit to 27-24. They took the lead on an 8-yard scamper from Badie.
