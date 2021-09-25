Coastal Carolina hands UMass its 15th consecutive loss

Chants linebacker Silas Kelly said the strength of the defense directly correlates to the offense since they go after each other at practice.

Both sides of the ball stood strong Saturday as the 17th-ranked Chants scored on eight of nine possessions for a 53-3 victory that sent the University of Massachusetts to its 15th consecutive loss.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina’s defense loves watching the Chanticleers’ offense operate, as long as it’s on game days and not in practice.

“Those guys are insane,” Kelly said. “They’re really, really good. And seeing them at practice has a lot to do with it, too. Hopefully, when you play against guys like that, it makes games a little bit easier.”

Things looked easy for the Chants in this one as they opened 4-0 for a second straight season. The offense piled up 558 yards and the defense held a shutout until midway through the fourth quarter.

“As I said, playing together helps,” Kelly said. “We just want to have a lot of fun out there.”

Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third. Jaivon Heiligh had five catches for 118 yards receiving, the fifth time in the past six games he’s surpassed the century mark. Backup receiver Tyson Mobley a touchdown catch and another on the ground.

“Everybody on the offense is making plays,” Mobley said. “That’s just the way it is.”

The Chanticleers have won 15 of their past 16 games. They also cranked things up after a subpar offensive showing in 28-25 win at Buffalo last week.

McCall was again at the center of things. He opened the scoring with a 3-yard run and added scoring passes of 25 yards to Isaiah Likely and a 23 yards to Heiligh. By then Coastal Carolina led, 36-0, and the only drama left was whether the defense could claim its first shutout since a 51-0 win over Georgia State last season.

The Minutemen (0-4) broke through with 8:23 left on Cameron Carson’s 35-yard field goal. UMass, a Bowl Subdivision independent, hasn’t won since topping Akron, 37-28, in September 2019.

Coastal Carolina had little trouble igniting its offense, especially with the help from Minutemen special teams.

A high snap on a UMass punt led to a block as George Georgeopoulos tried to kick it away as he scrambled. That set up McCall’s scoring run.

His team down, 20-0, Georgeopoulos couldn’t get a handle on a snap deep in his end zone that went out of bounds for a Coastal safety.

“The most disappointing thing was we weren’t able to take advantage of our opportunities,” UMass coach Walt Bell said.

In all, the Chanticleers scored on all five of their first-half possessions for a 36-0 lead. They added two touchdowns and a field goal the next three times they had the ball. The run ended on the UMass 2 when Coastal Carolina knelt down with 25 seconds left and the clock ran out.

The Minutemen continued their struggles in their FBS journey and showed how far they have to travel to compete with a ranked Group of Five opponent. UMass couldn’t match up in any phase of the game with costly mistakes on offense, defense, and special teams.