Red Sox look to restore control after dropping first game to Yankees | Lineups and pregame notes

Nick Pivetta has the ball for the second act of perhaps the most important series of the season. The righthander was roughed up in his only outing against New York this season, giving up four runs in just 1 ⅔ innings of work in the Bronx on Aug. 18.

After seeing their seven-game win streak snapped — and their lead for the first wild-card spot closed to one game — in a Friday night loss to the Yankees , the Red Sox will look to bounce back on Saturday in the second game of a pivotal three-game set at Fenway Park.

Nestor Cortes will throw for the Yankees, making his 13th start of the season after he was moved to the rotation in July. Cortes has a 3.26 ERA in 12 starts since the transition after a very strong June pitching out of the bullpen.

With a win Saturday, the Sox can guarantee that they’ll leave the weekend still leading in the wild-card standings.

Lineups

YANKEES (87-67): TBA

Pitching: LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.79 ERA)

RED SOX (88-66): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.63 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Pivetta: Gallo 0-2, Gardner 0-1, Judge 0-0, LeMahieu 2-8, Odor 0-2, Rizzo 3-9, Stanton 4-11, Sánchez 2-2, Torres 0-1, 1-1, Voit 0-1, Wade 0-1

Red Sox vs. Cortes: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 1-5, Dalbec 0-1, Devers 2-4, Hernández 1-1, Martinez 0-3, Renfroe 1-3, Verdugo 0-1, Vázquez 2-5

Stat of the day: With his 35th homer of the season on Friday Rafael Devers is four short of Jim Rice’s franchise record through a player’s age 24 season (39).

Notes: While the Yankees closed to within a game of Boston for the first wild-card spot, the Blue Jays lost to the Twins to drop two games back of New York and three behind the Sox ... The Yankees are looking for their fifth straight win on Saturday ... Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres both homered Friday; Stanton has six homers and 14 RBIs in his last 12 games, while Torres is riding a 10-game hitting streak ... Cortes will be making his first career start against the Red Sox after allowing 11 runs over 10 innings (9.90 ERA) across six relief appearances against Boston ... Alex Cora is likely to bring Bobby Dalbec back into the lineup Saturday with a lefty on the mound for New York ... It remains to be seen if Boston will stick with the yellow uniforms after their seven-game winning streak was snapped.