Led by Eric Widrick, No. 4 Arlington boys’ soccer keeps rolling with big win over No. 2 BC High

After corralling a ball in the box, his long punt found senior Evan Lee, who confidently chipped his shot over the BC High goalie to give fourth-ranked Arlington (5-0-1) the lead and Widrick an assist. Junior Aidan Sheehan followed with a powerful shot from the top of the box for his fourth goal of the season and a two-goal lead at the half.

Ten minutes into the Spy Ponders’ 2-0 win over second-ranked BC High Saturday afternoon, Widrick got involved in the attack too.

Registering his fourth shutout in six starts was not quite enough for Arlington keeper Eric Widrick.

The Spy Ponders spent the final 40 minutes defending and holding off an imposing BC High press that has helped the host Eagles score 12 goals so far this season. Widrick once again found himself at a crucial juncture in the game; he put his body on the line, diving in front of a shot and stopping one of the Eagles’ best opportunities.

Widrick is the anchor of an Arlington defensive unit that has not allowed an opposing goal during live action. When the senior’s teammates see him leading by example, the energy radiates throughout the squad.

Advertisement

“When he makes those types of saves, the team just feeds off it, and it elevates the team,” Arlington coach Lance Yodzio said. “Then, with that confidence they have, they kind of just play without thinking about making a mistake.”

Billerica 2, Peabody 1 — Junior John Aguilar scored his first goal of the season off a rebound of senior Anthony Giordano’s bid for the equalizer before halftime. Then junior Sebastian Miller buried his chance in the second half with an assist from sophomore Brian Jones to lift the visiting Indians (4-0-2) to the nonleague win.

Bishop Feehan 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Nolan Duffy (2 assists) and Tate Bemond each scored two goals as the host Shamrocks (5-2-1) won the nonleague matchup.

Advertisement

Boston International 12, CASH 0 — Junior Alvaro Rodrigues (3 goals, 2 assists) was involved in five goals in the City League win for the Lions (4-0-1).

Latin Academy 3, Madison Park 1 — Junior Fernando Vargas (2 goals) and senior captain Jaheim Perez (1 goal, 1 assist) dominated as the host Dragons (4-0-2) earned the Boston City League victory.

Middlesex 2, St. Mark’s 0 — Junior Yared McDonald scored two goals to grab the road ISL victory for Middlesex (2-1-1).

Newton South 1, Cambridge 1 — Junior Wassim Korideck (2-4-1) scored the first goal of the Dual County League matchup for South, but Cambridge tied the game with a goal in the Kicks for Cancer Tournament at Concord-Carlisle.

Silver Lake 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Matt Wilmarth, Billy O’Neill, and Colby O’Connell each scored, and Sam Dilley assisted on two goals in the Patriot League win for the Lakers (4-1-1).

St. Mary’s 2, KIPP Academy 1 — The Spartans (4-3) picked up a nonleague win on goals from Nick Miller and Ryan Fraher.

Girls’ soccer

Andover 2, Central Catholic 1 — Samantha Jenney and Dylan Troy netted the goals as the host Golden Warriors (3-1-1) finished off a win in a game that was halted Thursday with 27 minutes remaining.

Austin Prep 2, Bishop Stang 0 — Sydney DeRoche and Jordan Kim provided goals for the 11th-ranked Cougars (6-0-1) in the Catholic Central League shutout.

Advertisement

Braintree 4, Archbishop Williams 2 — Sophomore midfielder Ella Boughner scored two goals to lift the visiting Wamps (1-4) to their first win of the season in nonleague play.

Danvers 4, Lynnfield 1 — Freshman Georgia Prouty (2 goals, 2 assists) was involved in every goal for the third-ranked Falcons (6-0-1) in the nonleague win, including setting up sophomore Kacie McDonough for the winner. Junior Ellie Anderson also scored.

Westford 4, Groton-Dunstable 1 — Izzy Doherty scored once and assisted on two goals to help the host Grey Ghosts improve to 3-1-2.

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Austin Prep 1 — Kay Murphy, Alice Taylor and Sara McNeil each scored for the Shamrocks (6-0-2) in the Catholic Central League win.

Hopedale 2, Hopkinton 0 — Sophia Garzoli tallied a goal and an assist and Alyssa MacNeil netted a goal for the Blue Raiders in the nonleague win.

Silver Lake 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Lily Ulvila, Maggie Meehan and Hailey Beatrice each potted a goal for the Lakers (3-2-1) in the Patriot League win.

Tabor 2, Rivers 1 — Kayla McGaffigan potted both goals for the Seawolves (4-0) in the Independent School League victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Reading 3, Longmeadow 0 — Senior Anna Hughes (13 kills, 3 aces) and junior Evie Taylor (26 assists) powered the host Rockets (4-3) to the nonleague victory.

Woburn 3, Wilmington 1 — Junior Meghan Qualey had seven kills and two blocks to lead the host Tanners (7-2) in Middlesex League action.

Colin Bannen and Steven Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Advertisement

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.