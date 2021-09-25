Oleksandr Usyk ends Anthony Joshua’s reign as heavyweight champ

Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith in one of the undercard fights before the Usyk-Joshua bout. Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round. Smith, in his first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight in December, jumped on the rope after the knockdown but cut short his celebrations in concern for his opponent, who appeared to be hit flush on the temple.

Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in London in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye , to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko’s long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing’s marquee division. Joshua could not cope with Usyk’s superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of fast punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt. Usyk also took Joshua’s WBA and IBF titles. Joshua has a rematch clause in the deal. The judges scored the fight, 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113, and Joshua appeared to accept the result as he walked over to Usyk’s corner.

NFL

Miami QB Tagovailoa on IR

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs. Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup. Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville. He was injured after eight plays in last weekend’s 35-0 loss to Buffalo, leaving after Miami’s second series and not returning. The Dolphins also announced that linebackers coach Anthony Campanile will not be with the team in Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols. The Dolphins will already be without outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard this weekend for the same reason. They either tested positive or are presumed to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Chargers’ Jones out against Chiefs

Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones suffered a calf injury in Los Angeles’s 20-16 win over Washington on Sept. 12 and has not practiced the last two weeks. Edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable and remains a gametime decision because of ankle and toe injuries …Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and tight end Dominique Dafney will not play against the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins suffer an ankle injury in Monday night’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco. Dafney won’t play because of a hip injury. The Packers placed Dafney on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games.

Minor League Baseball

Cordero helps WooSox rally against Red Wings

The Worcester Red Sox beat the Rochester Red Wings, 3-1, at Polar Park, their third win in four games in Triple A. The WooSox entered the seventh inning trailing 0-1 when Franchy Cordero hit a game-tying solo home run off Rochester reliever Carson Teel. It was Cordero’s sixth home run in September and 12th of the season. Jack Lopez blooped a 2-2 pitch to right center that fell between a trio of defenders, bringing home Taylor Motter and Jonathan Arauz to put the WooSox on top. Stephen Gonsalves and Austin Brice combined for a scoreless eighth and ninth.

NHL

Blues trade for veteran Sanford

The Ottawa Senators acquired Zach Sanford, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown, of former Blue defenseman Jeff Brown, to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward. St. Louis also received a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa. Sanford had 10 goals and six assists in 52 games for the Blues last season. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. The conditional draft pick is removed from the deal if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season. Brown has one goal and eight assists in 30 career games — all with Ottawa. He was selected by the Senators with the No. 11 pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

WNBA

Stewart out; Taurasi doubtful

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday’s WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury. Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. She injured her left ankle and missed the team’s opening-round playoff win over New York. Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.

Auto racing

Newgarden takes IndyCar pole

The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put contenders Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in the middle of the pack. Josef Newgarden, a distant third in the standings but still mathematically in the mix for the title, seized the opportunity and won the pole for Sunday’s season-ending race … Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz into second place as George Russell took third for Williams.

Miscellany

Duckworth, Kwon to play for title

There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open tennis championship after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches in Nur-Sultan, Kazahstan. James Duckworth of Australia will play South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo for the title on Sunday in the capital of Kazakhstan. Duckworth won, 6-3, 7- 6 (7-4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka. Kwon reached his first final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan …Elisa Balsamo upset favorite Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to frustrate the mighty Dutch squad and claim the world cycling championship title in the women’s road race in Leuven, Belgium … Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as teammate Cristiano Ronaldo looked on in host Manchester United’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League in soccer. Villa defender Kortney Hause was the hero for the visitors after he flicked a header past goalkeeper David De Gea off a corner in the 88th minute for his team’s first victory over United since 2009 … Last-place Alavés stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Spanish league in Vitoria, Spain. Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match, giving Alavés its first points of the season and preventing Atlético from regaining the league lead.

