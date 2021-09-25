Red Sox settle on an outfield alignment to gain advantage when playing at Fenway Park

The 2019 team was the first since 1980 to have an overall winning record but a losing record at Fenway.

Learning how best to play the unique dimensions at Fenway helps the home team both score and suppress runs. But the Sox were 49-63 at home from 2019-20. That included a 6-20 record against the Rays and Yankees.

The Red Sox have a high payroll, passionate fans, and a history of success this century. But their biggest advantage should always be Fenway Park.

“We didn’t do our job at home,” manager Alex Cora said. “Not too many teams advance when they play poorly at home, and we didn’t in ‘19.”

It was something Cora vowed to fix when he returned as manager this season. Playing better at home was a point of emphasis from the first day of spring training.

“We knew it was important,” Xander Bogaerts said. “You have to have confidence when you play at home. Especially with our park.”

The message resonated with the team as the Sox were 49-30 at home through Friday. Only the Rays and White Sox have played better at home in the American League.

“We’ve done a good job,” Cora said.

It emphasizes the importance of securing home field for the Wild Card Game on Oct. 5.

Back in March, Cora thought his best defensive alignment would have Kiké Hernández at second base with Alex Verdugo in center field.

Instead, Hernández is now essentially a full-time center fielder with Verdugo primarily in left field and Hunter Renfroe in right.

Verdugo has started 38 games in center but struggled with the dimensions, especially with going back on the ball.

Hernández is more assertive in center field and Cora’s plan is to keep him there.

“Little by little we found that this alignment is the best for the team,” the manager said. “It’s not easy, especially bringing new guys into the equation … overall those three guys have been amazing.” Shane Victorino set the standard for quickly acclimating to right field at Fenway Park when he arrived in 2013 and won a Gold Glove.

Renfroe hasn’t been that good, having committed 12 errors. But he leads the majors with 14 assists and has handled the wide-open spaces at Fenway well.

“He’s been great as far as covering ground and understanding everything that happens there,” Cora said. “It’s very important.”

Dwight Evans, an eight-time Gold Glover, was at Fenway on Saturday. He was hoping to meet Renfroe for the first time and talk some defense.

Evans usually attends spring training to work with the outfielders. But Evans, Jim Rice, Luis Tiant, Carl Yastrzemski, and the other alums were asked to stay home this year because of the pandemic.

“I like what I’ve seen from Renfroe,” Evans said. “I’m sure he found what I did, that once you throw a few guys out they stop testing you. But that helps the team, too.

“He plays balls down the line very well at Fenway. That’s tough. I’ve been impressed by him.”

Renfroe showed his familiarity with Fenway in the third inning when he calmly roamed back to just in front of the short wall next to the visitor’s bullpen and caught a fly ball by Rougned Odor that would have been a home run in 29 other parks.

Another notable right fielder, Trot Nixon, was at the ballpark on Saturday. He caught the first pitch from Air Force master sergeant Yoshema Bryant as part of the annual Run to Home Base program.

The Sox play their final regular season home game of the season on Sunday with Eduardo Rodriguez facing Jordan Montgomery.

The plan is to be back on Oct. 5. This season, they’ll take their chances at Fenway.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.