Red Sox sticking with playoff-ineligible José Iglesias, with focus firmly on the present

“I mean, he’s part of the roster, obviously,” Cora said of Arroyo. “We’ll use him in certain situations, but right now, Iglesias is playing good defense and putting together good at-bats. I think there’s too much talk about the future, right? And to be honest with you, the future is today.

Despite Christian Arroyo’s availability, Saturday was José Iglesias’s 10th straight start at second base. That despite Iglesias being ineligible for the postseason because the Sox reacquired him after Sept. 1.

It’s about winning the day for the Red Sox. They have seven games left after Saturday afternoon’s game against the Yankees: Sunday’s finale, an off day on Monday, and two road series against the Orioles and Nationals.

Advertisement

“We’ll take it day by day, but we cannot get ahead of ourselves in this situation.”

If the Sox make the postseason, the Red Sox still want Iglesias around as a veteran presence.

“We’ll talk about that when or if we get there,” Cora said. “We were talking earlier, and have to take it day by day. He’ll be here today. He’s starting second base. And then that’s the mindset we’d have. But if we get there, it would be great to have him around. I think what he brings to the equation in the clubhouse, it means a lot. It helps a lot of guys, and he’s a veteran that understands how to win ball games.”

Select company

Rafael Devers’s three-run homer off Gerrit Cole on Friday was the third baseman’s 10th three-run homer of the season, which leads the majors, and his team-leading 35th. The only other Red Sox with 35-plus homers in a season prior to turning 25 are Hall of Famers Jim Rice (39 in 1977) and Ted Williams (37 in 1941 and 36 in 1942) . . . DJ LeMahieu was out of the Yankees’ starting lineup with a hip/groin issue. He is day to day. Rougned Odor got the start at third base . . . The Red Sox held their 12th annual Run to Home Base, a 9K run and 5K charity run/walk that starts and ends at Fenway Park. The event supports veterans, service members, and families impacted by traumatic events. The Red Sox honored servicemen and women before the game; Master Sergeant Yoshema Bryant, a retired 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force, threw out the first pitch to former Sox outfielder Trot Nixon.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.