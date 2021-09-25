Revolution claim 16th one-goal victory in defeating Orlando City SC

The Revolution (19-4-5, 62 points) earned their 16th one-goal victory, staying on pace to set league records for wins and points. After scoring on an Adam Buksa conversion and an own goal in the first half, the Revolution protected the advantage as Matt Turner saved a second-half Nani penalty kick.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution maintained their habit of going to the wire as they took a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC before a season-high crowd of 23,506 Saturday night.

Adam Buksa (right) tries to out maneuver Orlando City SC's Andres Perea as the league-leading New England Revolution defeated fourth-place Orlando City SC Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Orlando City (10-8-8, 38 points) lost its fourth consecutive game, the match concluding just after goalkeeper Pedro Gallese moved forward on a corner kick, Joao Moutinho missing on an attempted bicycle kick, and defender Ruan and the Revolution’s Arnor Traustason down in the penalty area.

The Revolution improved their home unbeaten streak to eight games and are 11-1-2 at Gillette Stadium, two wins short of a team mark.

Buksa opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converting his 12th goal of the season, tied with Gustavo Bou for the team lead. Buksa finished right-footed at the back post off a Bou cross from the left wing. Bou dummied a Tommy McNamara through ball, running past Rodrigo Schegel before lining up a left-foot cross.

Daryl Dike equalized with a close-range blast off Matt Turner in the 18th minute. Dike took possession, back to goal, turned against former University of Virginia teammate Henry Kessler, then sent a low shot that deflected into the net.

The Revolution broke the deadlock on an own goal off a Tajon Buchanan cross in the 35th minute. Buchanan danced past Moutinho from the right wing into the penalty area, his low cross redirected in by Schlegel, who went down in a clash with Buksa. The score was first credited to Buksa, who had maneuvered Schegel into the goal area in front of Gallese. The first half ended with Andrew Farrell running past Benji Michel into the penalty area, referee Rosendo Mendoza blowing the play dead 2 minutes, 12 seconds into stoppage time.

In the second half, the Revolution either short-circuited or had advances halted by the defending of Jhegson Mendez and Junior Urso on Gil.

Nani had a chance to tie the score with a penalty kick, but sent the shot straight up the middle, Turner holding his ground and deflecting the shot off his left leg in the 73d minute.





