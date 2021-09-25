Ryan Puglisi, Lawrence Academy answer call to beat Belmont Hill in double OT thriller

“If you’re the away team and you have a chance to win in overtime with two, you have to go do it,” Swepson said.

Trailing host Belmont Hill by a point in double overtime and facing the option of kicking an extra point and heading to a third overtime or going for two and the win, Swepson took a lesson from the man he coached under at BC and North Carolina State.

Former Boston College coach Tom O’Brien’s voice was echoing in Jason Swepson’s head as he made the biggest decision of the nascent season for his Lawrence Academy team.

O’Brien’s advice paid off as sophomore Ryan Puglisi ran play action, rolled to his right, tucked the ball and scooted inside the pylon for a dramatic 22-21 victory in the first game for both teams since November 2019.

“I saw [wide receiver] Dash Dunlea took the corner with him and I saw it was wide open,” Puglisi said. “The rest was history.”

“It was one of the best football games I’ve been involved in,” added Swepson, who spent three years as head coach at Elon University.

For Puglisi, putting a dramatic exclamation point on his first varsity game was thrilling.

“We haven’t been out here in two years and to come out and win this as a team was a blessing and one I’ll never forget,” he said.

Lawrence Academy is looking to re-establish itself in the ISL6 after a couple of lean years in 2018 and 2019 that featured low numbers, forfeits and just three total wins. After losing a season to the pandemic, the Spartans are back this fall with a massive line (anchored by Notre Dame-bound left tackle Ty Chan), a 250-pound Mack truck of a running back (senior Fenix Figueroa) and a pair of talented sophomore quarterbacks in Puglisi and Luke Reynolds, who each accounted for a touchdown while alternating series throughout the game

“We finally have some depth here at Lawrence Academy,” Swepson said. “You saw a lot of kids play today and the quarterback position in our system is no different. Both are going to play all year.”

The Spartans appeared ready to wrap up the win in regulation when senior Cam Maguire recovered a fumble while leading 14-7 with 3:55 to go, but Belmont Hill’s defense forced a three-and-out and with 51 seconds left quarterback Chris Milmoe, who finished 18 for 29 for 247 yards and three touchdowns, found fellow junior AJ Muse for a 45-yard touchdown.

That’s when things got really wild. The Sextants were whistled for excessive celebration, which forced Matt Martines to attempt the potential game-tying extra point from 35 yards out. He missed, but Lawrence was flagged for roughing the kicker, giving Martines another shot from 25 yards out, which he drilled.

“There was a whole lot of tension,” Figueroa said. “I was just praying that we could make it through. It was a long game. A long, hard-fought game.”

Both teams missed field goals of 38-plus yards in the first overtime before Milmoe found junior Sean Egan in the back left of the end zone for an 18-yard scoring strike. Needing a touchdown, Swepson put the game on Figueroa’s shoulders after he spent the second half bowling over defenders like he was Jerome Bettis, finishing with 134 yards on 23 carries. Three rushes and 25 yards later, he barreled in for the score.

“He said he wanted to get fed today, and he got fed,” Swepson said.

One play later, Puglisi was in the end zone and Lawrence Academy was victorious in its season opener for the first time since going 9-0 in 2017, the last of four-straight ISL championships for the school.

Hamilton-Wenham 13, Amesbury 6 — Markus Nordin connected with John Ertel for an 10-yard touchdown pass and Chris Domoracki ran in a 3-yard score for the Generals (3-0) in Cape Ann League action.

Manchester Essex 32, Lynn Tech 22 — AJ Pallazola hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Twombly (2 TD passes) and returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown for the visiting Hornets (3-0) in the come-from-behind-win. Twombly also rushed for a 1-yard score for Manchester Essex (3-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Milton Academy 42, Brooks 14 — Luke Thorbahn rushed for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and Jacob Holtschlag passed for touchdowns of 18 and 60 yards for the Mustangs (1-0) in the Independent School League win.

Needham 24, Newton North 7 — Tate Hoffmeister scored on two short runs in the first half and the defense held strong behind three sacks from Ben Chapman in the Bay State Conference win for the Rockets (1-2)

North Attleborough 20, King Philip 19 — Trailing 13-0 at halftime, the visiting Red Rocketeers (1-2) came alive in the second half thanks to a 9-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard one-handed pick-6 by Tyler Bannon. Chase Frisoli hit Gavin Wells for a two-point conversion after the interception for a 14-13 lead.

The 16th-ranked Warriors (2-1) responded with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Grant (3 total TDs) to Danny Clancy to surge ahead, 19-14, with 4:05 remaining. Frisoli connected with Wells again, this time for a 57-yard touchdown for a one-point lead with 2:30 left. North then forced a turnover on downs to complete the Hockomock League upset.