Sluggish start doesn’t faze Franklin in comeback win over Duxbury

“We didn’t make plays early in the game, but we settled down, played our style of football, and found our way as the game went on,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said.

The Panthers calmly regrouped and scored twice in the final four minutes of the half — including a pivotal 35-yard touchdown catch from Will Tracey as time expired — to head into the break trailing by just one. Franklin then added two scores in the fourth quarter, ripping off 27 unanswered and grinding out a signature 27-14 nonleague win over host Duxbury.

When Franklin fell behind by 14 points early in the second quarter Friday, there was no panic whatsoever.

The ninth-ranked Dragons (2-1) built a sizable lead early, as quarterback Matt Festa hit Brady Madigan for a 22-yard score early in the second and Chris Walsh for a 26-yard TD strike four minutes later. The No. 15 Panthers (3-0) responded with a 13-yard score from senior Shane Kindred, then they marched downfield in less than a minute and stunned the Dragons (2-1) as the clock ran out in the half with the score 14-13 Duxbury. Bain said he never considered letting time run out.

“We just have the most faith in these kids and the work they put in,” he said.

The Panthers took their first lead early in the fourth, when quarterback Jared Arone connected with Will Deschenes for a 30-yard delivery. They tacked on a 2-point conversion, as Arone found Kindred to make it 21-14. Overpowering senior running back Mack Gulla, who finished with 24 carries for 138 yards, provided the dagger with 1:35 remaining on a 46-yard TD run.

He said there’s no better bliss than breaking free for a touchdown to help his team clinch a road win over a strong opponent.

“People doubt us, but that’s how we like it,” Gulla said. “We like to be the underdogs. We come and surprise people at their place. It’s an awesome feeling.”

For the Dragons, fueled by Delby Lemieux and Tindell Frick, a promising start quickly soured. They were disappointed by the way the game unfolded but quick to praise the Panthers for the way they executed on both sides of the ball.

“This is going to make us better as a team, hopefully,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “That’s the plan. That’s why you play all these tough teams, to get better as a springboard. The kids showed up and fought through adversity, and I’m proud of them.”

Abington 27, North Quincy 21 — Drew Donovan had touchdown runs of 12 and 30 yards as part of a 20-point second quarter for the host Green Wave (3-0). He also had two interceptions, including a pick on Abington’s 2-yard line to seal the game with 20 seconds left.

Barnstable 36, Bridgewater-Raynham 15 — The 11th-ranked Hawks amassed 336 yards on the ground, with senior Eugene Jordan pacing the group with 179 on 19 carries and a pair of touchdown runs in a nonleague victory over the Trojans in Hyannis. Junior Henry Machnik added 112 yards and two scores on the ground for Barnstable (2-1).

Beverly 55, Peabody 35 — Andre Sullivan tallied 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Irvine added 135 rushing yards along with a 76-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to pace the Panthers (2-1).

Billerica 36, Wilmington 21 — Junior quarterback JT Green rushed for touchdowns of 1, 2 and 19 yards as the Indians blitzed Wilmington with a 22-point third quarter in the come-from-behind nonleague win. Jacob Linton and Dom Gird both scored for Billerica (3-0) in the victory.

Bishop Fenwick 28, Austin Prep 7 — Senior wide receiver Jason Romans stole the show for the Crusaders (3-0), reeling in four catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the Catholic Central League win. He was the favorite target of senior quarterback Steven Woods, who finished the night 11-for-18 passing for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Case 26, Seekonk 21 — Joey Garell returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house for the visiting Cardinals (3-0) and then caught a 92-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Cabral to give Case the lead in the fourth quarter of the South Coast Conference contest.

Central Catholic 31, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 7 — Senior standout Ayden Pereira ran for three touchdowns, including a 61-yard scamper in the third quarter, and threw for another in a nonleague win for third-ranked Raiders (2-1). The Raiders defense collected three interceptions, making life difficult for the aerial attack of the No. 12 Pioneers (1-2).

Chelmsford 43, Dracut 8 — Dan Craig was everywhere offensively for the Lions (3-0), rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win. Craig also tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Blagg and a 6-yard score to Manny Marshall.

Cohasset 28, Norwell 0 — The Cohasset offensive line — seniors Nick Henry, Jackie Lyons, Jay Fox, Brendan Cingari, and sophomore center Ben Joyce — paved the way for four rushing touchdowns for the Skippers (1-2) in the nonleague win. Senior H-back Lucas Najjar was also critical in the scheme, sealing traps and off-tackle blocks.

Dover-Sherborn 42, Sharon 0 — Danny Sullivan tossed three TD passes, including strikes of 20 and 25 yards to Brian Olson in the nonleague win for the Raiders (3-0). Johnny Bennett and Efosa Imade also scored two touchdowns and Henry Murphy was 6-for-6 on extra points for D-S (3-0).

East Boston 24, TechBoston 6 — The Jets (3-0) flew to a Boston City League win on the strength of three short scoring runs, including a pair from Taelor Thompson.

Everett 42, Lynn English 0 — Cam Mohammed rushed for a 38-yard score and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Karmari Ellerbe (2 passing TDs) as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (3-0) rolled to a Greater Boston League win on the road.

Hanover 47, Dighton-Rehoboth 13 — Michael Landolfi threw five touchdown passes, connected with Joe Curran on three of them in the nonleague victory for the Hawks (3-0). Landolfi also ran 22 yards to score the opening touchdown.

Hull 28, Tri-County 6 — John Gianibas rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third to lead the Pirates (2-1) to the nonleague win.

Lowell Catholic 35, Northeast 28 — Eighth-grader Kaden Silton tossed two touchdown passes, including a 35-yarder to Riley Nichols, who also ran back a kickoff 75yards for a score in the third quarter for the host Crusaders (2-1) in the Commonwealth win. Nick Sawyer finished with 200-plus yards rushing and broke off a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Lynn Classical 53, Somerville 13 — Brian Vaughan had the ball on a string for the Rams (2-1), completing 16 of 17 pass attempts for 269 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores went to Kyle Durant, who finished with seven receptions in the Greater Boston League victory. Vaughan also punched in five two-point rushing conversions.

Lynnfield 33, Ipswich 0 — Joey Cucciniello, Spencer Riley, James Sharkey, and Robert Marley all scored on 30-plus-yard touchdowns and the Pioneers pitched a shutout for the Cape Ann win.

Mansfield 42, Stoughton 14 — The visiting Black Knights blitzed the seventh-ranked Hornets early, but Mansfield (3-0) responded with two quick scores before the half, and carried that momentum into a dominant third quarter. Trevor Foley came up with a key interception and caught Connor Zukowski’s third touchdown pass on the next play to give the Hornets a commanding 28-14 lead, as they went on to score 42 unanswered points in the Hockomock League crossover matchup.

“I thought we were going to be in a dogfight,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the rough start. “We’ve played three games, and all three games we’ve played a really good 36 minutes, but we’ve had a 12-minute span where we just didn’t play well. Tonight it was early, but fortunately we had enough time to get the momentum.”

Marblehead 42, North Andover 8 — Senior standout Josh Robertson filled up the stat sheet, throwing for 222 yards and four touchdowns on 14-for-17 passing, leading the No. 10 Magicians (3-0) in a nonleague win over the Scarlet Knights (1-2). Senior running back George Percy dashed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Senior tight end James Doody was the Magigicians’ star receiver, reeling in six catches for 147 yards and three scores.

Marshfield 35, BC High 0 — Owen Masterson rushed for a 4-yard score and tossed three touchdowns for the host Rams in the nonleague win. Jason O’Keefe scored twice for Marshfield (2-1).

Melrose 38, Malden 0 — Trevor Botto scored on runs of 3 and 5 yard and connected with Brady Pitcher for a 10-yard touchdown pass as the host Red Raiders moved to 1-2.

Methuen 34, Lowell 25 — Sophomore quarterback Drew Eason’s three touchdown passes helped propel the Rangers (2-1) past Merrimack Valley League foe Lowell (0-3). JP Muniz added a touchdown pass and a fourth quarter, 7-yard rushing touchdown. Red Raiders senior running back Aaron Morris scored on rushes on 52 yards and 41 yards.

Millis 28, Roxbury Prep 0 — The Mohawks (2-1) scored rushing touchdowns on their first three drives and denied the host Wolves at the goal line to end the first half and preserve a shutout victory.

Nantucket 38, Nauset 0 — The Whalers (2-1) broke off a number of long runs in the Cape & Islands win, highlighted by 62-yard and 45-yard scores from Justin Bloise and a 75-yard touchdown from Jaquan Fransi. Makai Bodden also returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Carlos Aguilar. Nantucket finished with 206 rushing yards.

Newburyport 19, Triton 14 — After going down 14-0 in the second quarter, the host Clippers (2-1) started to turn it around with a blocked punt that Peter Osazuwa scooped up for a touchdown. Finn Sullivan punched in touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards in the fourth to grab the Cape Ann League win.

Newton South 38, Waltham 31 — Running back Zach Gabriel tore through Waltham’s defense, leading the Lions (3-0) to a key Dual County League win. The junior carried the ball 15 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard trot in the fourth quarter that ended up the game-winning touchdown.

North Reading 20, Pentucket 0 — Ryan McCullough returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter for the visiting Hornets (3-0) before a pair of 1-yard touchdowns from Will Batten and Alex Carucci put the game away in the second half in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Rockland 23, Whitman-Hanson 7 — Jacob Coulstring rushed for touchdowns of 1, 7 and 15 yards for the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) in the nonleague win.

Salem 24, Greater Lawrence 6 — Senior quarterback Michael Ready (6 for 10, 67 yards) threw for two touchdowns in a nonleague win for the Witches (2-1). Junior William Cuevas accumulated three sacks, wreaking havoc in the backfield of the host Reggies (0-3).

Scituate 35, Malden Catholic 0 — Henry Gates tossed three touchdown passes in the first half and Andrew Bossey scored twice for the host Sailors in the nonleague victory. Keegan Sullivan, Jameson Hodlin and D’Kari Rodriguez also scored for Scituate (2-1).

Silver Lake 20, Norwood 7 — Ryan Carroll caught a 10-yard pass from Jacob Barnett and also registered three sacks as a defensive end in a two-way effort for the Lakers (1-2). Barnett also added a 1-yard rushing score and Austin Smith ran for 90 yards in the nonleague home win.

Taunton 28, Middleborough 8 — Jake Leonard passed for touchdowns of 6 and 31 yards for the visiting Tigers in the nonleague win. Bryan Batista and Evan Perrota rushed for touchdowns for Taunton (3-0).

Tewksbury 34, Hopkinton 3 — Junior Alex Arborgast ripped off scoring runs of 57, 8, and 84 yards in the first half as the Redmen (2-1) soared past the Hillers in the nonleague win.

Watertown 32, Saugus 6 — Mason Andrade rushed for three touchdowns for the host Raiders in the nonleague win. Johnny Cacace rushed for a 4-yard score and Rafael Magalhaes had field goals of 22 and 32 yards for Watertown (2-1).

Weymouth 23, Hingham 10 — Senior quarterback Aidan Kennedy threw two touchdown passes and Mike Ritz caught a touchdown pass, rushed for another score, and kicked a field goal to lead the Wildcats (2-1) to the nonleague victory.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.