United States widens lead to commanding 11-5 on Day 2 of Ryder Cup

It will take 14½ points for the US to win the Cup. In the history of 12 singles matches being played at the Ryder Cup, no team has won fewer than 3½ points.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler won the day’s final best-ball match, 3 and 1, over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland to split the afternoon matches and put the US in control heading into the 12 singles matches Sunday.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The United States closed out Saturday’s fourball matches with an 11-5 lead in the Ryder Cup for its biggest two-day advantage since 1975.

America’s other point in the afternoon came from Dustin Johnson, who improved to 4-0 for the week, pairing with Collin Morikawa for a 4-and-3 win over Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy.

Europe’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia moved to 3-0 as a team this week with a 2-and-1 win over Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Shane Lowry wrapped up Europe’s other win with a 10-foot putt to save par and close out a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English.

“It’s never in the bag,” US captain Steve Stricker. “That’s the thing as athletes you always have in the back of your minds.”

Even so, it was more of the same.

Europe has only won four of the 16 matches so far, three by Rahm and Garcia, who rallied from a 3-down deficit to beat Koepka and Daniel Berger in a foursomes match that had a few tense moments and Koepka’s terse exchange with a rules official.

The rest of morning belonged to the Americans, just like the opening day.

Johnson won his third straight match as he and Morikawa built a big lead early and never trailed in a 2-and-1 win over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay had a six-hole stretch in the middle of the round that flipped their match as they remained undefeated in foursomes with a 2-and-1 win over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrck.

Spieth and Justin Thomas rallied from 3 down to win their first match together. Thomas again delivered a big blow on the par-5 16th — a 3-wood for eagle in fourballs Friday afternoon, a 4-iron to 8 feet in foursomes, with Spieth holing a clutch putt for eagle to seize control.

They won the match on the 18th hole when Bernd Wiesberger’s shot from the right rough found the water short of the green, and Hovland’s pitch from 50 yards for par was only close when it needed to go in.

Koepka and Berger were 3 up through five holes, but Rahm and Garcia had squared the match at the turn and then began to pull away, with Garcia making an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th and the Americans taking bogey from 108 yards away in the fairway.

Still, it was spirited. Europe was 1 up and the Americans were in trouble when Berger sent his tee shot well to the right in mangled grass near a drainage pipe. Koepka asked for relief, believing the drain was in the path of his intended swing. One official denied him. So did another brought in for a second opinion.

Three weeks ago, Koepka injured his left wrist when he hit a root he couldn’t see in the rough at the Tour Championship.

“If I break my wrist, it’s on [expletive] both of you,” Koepka said after the ruling was made. Instead, he gouged it out from 190 yards to the front of the green, and they halved the hole.

Garcia’s second win this week gave him 24, setting the Ryder Cup record. Playing his 10th Ryder Cup, he had said that going 5-0 without Europe winning the gold trophy would amount to a bad week, and those feelings might be put to the test.

“It was important, but we need more,” Garcia said. “What we did is not enough, not [with] the situation we are in.”

They didn’t get the help behind them — not with Hovland and Wiesberger losing a 3-up lead, and Schauffele and Cantlay doing their thing in a foursomes match. They were 2-0 this week, 2-0 in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne when they first hooked up.

Westwood and Fitzpatrick were 1 up and had a 12-foot birdie putt on the sixth hole, with the Americans missing the green long.

Schauffele chipped close for par and Fitzpatrick missed the birdie putt. Schauffele holed a 30-foot birdie putt to win the seventh; Cantlay holed an 8-foot par putt to halve the eighth after they were in trouble along the dunes; and Cantlay holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the ninth.

European captain Padraig Harrington send out his Spanish Armada for the first time in fourballs in the afternoon. McIlroy sat out for the first time in a Ryder Cup in the morning.

Stricker, meanwhile, rested some of his biggest stars — Cantlay and Schauffele, along with Thomas. That means Johnson will be the only American to play all five matches this week. Rahm and Hovland are the only players who didn’t sit for Europe.