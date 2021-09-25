Yankees pull even, as massive Giancarlo Stanton grand slam crushes Red Sox

The rivals, tied at 88-67 heading into Sunday night’s showcase, are 2½ games ahead of both Seattle and Toronto, each of whom played later Saturday.

Batting with the bases loaded, two out, and New York down a run, Stanton obliterated a Darwinzon Hernandez fastball an estimated 452 feet onto Lansdowne Street. The blast ultimately delivered a 5-3 Yankees win, their second straight in this series and fifth straight head-to-head pulling them even with the Red Sox for the first American League wild card spot.

The Yankees got only four hits on Saturday night at Fenway Park, and only one in the eighth inning. Giancarlo Stanton made sure it counted.

The game was generally light on offense, with the Red Sox only mustering seven hits and three at-bats with runners in scoring position. Down, 5-2, after Stanton’s 33rd home run of the season, Boston brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after Bobby Dalbec homered into the Monster seats and Kevin Plawecki was hit by a Aroldis Chapman fastball.

The fireballer, however, struck out José Iglesias and got Kiké Hernández to ground out to third for the save.

Just a day removed from New York’s drubbing of Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta carved his way through a tough Yankee lineup for 5⅓ innings, registering seven strikeouts. Following a Giancarlo Stanton single in the second, Pivetta retired the next 13 hitters he faced.

Pivetta’s performance aided a lack of offense, as the Sox struggled to find their footing against the crafty Nestor Cortes Jr.. Cortes retired the first seven batters he faced, but Plawecki loudly broke that streak with a solo shot off the left-field light pole for the first run of the contest.

After Pivetta struck out the side in the fifth, other Sox batters began to see Cortes better. Kyle Schwarber opened up the inning with a sharp liner to right field. Dalbec then scalded what looked like a two-run shot, but Aaron Judge sprinted to right-center field and hauled in the ball at the bullpen wall.

Plawecki then singled to knock out Cortes, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone going to reliever Michael King. A slow tapper down the line by Iglesias loaded the bases, and the Sox went up 2-0 on a wild pitch to Kiké Hernández.

Neither Hernández nor Hunter Renfroe could deliver more, however, striking out.

Pivetta was done after back-to-back one-out hits in the sixth, a Gio Urshela single to left and a double down the right-field line by Brett Gardner. Alex Cora went to Hansel Robles, whose wild pitch made it 2-1. Robles would wiggle out of trouble, though, on an Aaron Judge grounder toward Rafael Devers. Gardner, who was at third, ran on contact and Devers cut him down at home.

Tanner Houck got the ball for the seventh, his first action since Sept. 18, and immediately missed arm-side on his fastball to the tune of eight straight balls. Yet after a visit from Sox pitching coach Dave Bush, Houck got Gleyber Torres to hit into a double play, fanned Gary Sanchez on a sweeping slider, and struck out Rougned Odor and Urshela to begin the eighth.

He walked Gardner, however, after getting ahead 1-2, then Judge, who watched a close 2-2 slider miss the outside corner before also walking. Cora opted for the often-wild Hernandez, who fell behind and hit Joey Gallo, then got a rare mound visit from his manager before Stanton came up.

One pitch later, the Red Sox lead was gone, never to return.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.