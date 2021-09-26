The C-suite of the future? LogMeIn’s top execs are spread across the country instead of on one floor

McCue, who was lured away from Okta , is the latest LogMeIn newcomer who is staying put. Chief executive Bill Wagner is trying to build a new kind of headquarters for a world where remote work is the norm as opposed to a rare exception, even for top jobs. More often than not, since the COVID-19 pandemic began and employees scattered to their homes, Wagner has been hiring high-ranking executives from out of state and then letting them stay where they are.

Boston software firm LogMeIn just hired another top executive from out of state. But don’t expect the new guy to move here for his job as head of global sales. Nope. Patrick McCue is remaining in Chicago.

So the new chief revenue officer, Bill Robinson? He works out of his home office in Georgia. New chief marketing officer Jamie Domenici still lives in California. The new chief of information security, Michael Oberlaender, is based in the Houston area. And some Boston-based executives took advantage of LogMeIn’s new work-from-anywhere policy to head out of town, including the chief of human resources, Jo Deal, who moved to California.

Wagner — whose firm makes remote-work software — might be ahead of this trend, but he assuredly isn’t alone. LogMeIn was also among the first Boston companies to announce a shift to a hybrid mode, back in July 2020, when he said he expected only 20 percent of workers would return to the office five days a week.

At the time, the idea of so many employees mixing in-person days with remote ones seemed startling. Now, it’s widely seen as the new normal, even after COVID-19 concerns dissipate.

Then Wagner took it one step further, declaring in October that LogMeIn would become a “remote-centric” workplace, with under 5 percent of its roughly 700 New England-based employees returning to the office on a full-time basis. That meant LogMeIn could sublease half of its Fort Point headquarters, saving money for the firm and its private equity owners. But Wagner swears he’s primarily doing this because it’s what his employees say they want.

By that point, Wagner must have known some newly hired executives would rarely, if ever, step foot in HQ. His new chief financial officer, hired in June 2020, turned out to be an instructive experience. Rich Veldran, Wagner’s de facto number two, still lives in New Jersey.

Before the pandemic, Wagner said he never would have dreamed of letting such a valuable player live out of state — and this is coming from the CEO of the company behind the GoToMeeting videoconferencing platform. But it turned out you could let a top lieutenant work remotely and the place doesn’t fall apart.

Wagner was emboldened to do it again, and again.

Wagner is still a big believer in the headquarters. In fact, he started bringing people back in July, before the Delta variant upended everyone’s plans. The number of people coming in dropped significantly around the time Boston officials instituted a new mask mandate for public indoor spaces in August. Fewer than 150 people, he said, come to LogMeIn’s office on any given weekday now.

Wagner himself usually works from home three days a week. He was surprised how much less willing he is to put up with a commute now.

Sure, working remotely has its downsides, as anyone who has sat through a day’s worth of Zoom meetings knows. Wagner has to work harder to build relationships with new employees, regardless of where they sit in the corporate hierarchy. He makes it a point to talk with his five direct reports, all C-level executives, on a daily basis. Only one of them, chief product officer Paddy Srinivasan, lives in the Boston area.

Naturally, some fear the remote work trend will hurt this region in the long run, particularly because of the high cost of housing here.

Consider this exchange at a virtual meeting of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce in late August. Scott Couto, a top executive at Boston money manager Columbia Threadneedle, said during a panel discussion that he has been able to hire good candidates in Chicago and Atlanta by not requiring them to move, a shift that has helped the firm improve the diversity of its workforce. But that caused Mike Kennealy, Governor Charlie Baker’s top economic aide, to react, saying it’s this exact dynamic that the Baker administration worries could undermine the state’s competitiveness.

Wagner takes a more upbeat view. People choose to live in the Boston area for a whole range of reasons — the night life, the culture, the schools, proximity to the ocean and mountains. He argues that the trend might balance itself out, in part with graduates from the region’s dozens of colleges and universities taking jobs with out-of-state employers and sticking around to build a life here.

Talent attraction was the main reason LogMeIn relocated from Woburn to Summer Street in Fort Point in 2013, and why it decided the following year to double down and expand there (though a promise of $2.5 million in city tax breaks probably helped).

Being in an urban location has helped LogMeIn attract the best and the brightest, Wagner said. Even today, he prefers to hire locally if he can.

But the talent pool he can draw from is much larger now that he can make remote hires. That means the C-suite at LogMeIn will probably remain virtual, long after the pandemic is over. Wagner is confident it will be good for his company, and others that adopt a similar model.

What it means for Boston remains to be seen.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.