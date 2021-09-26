Several people taken to hospitals after escalator malfunction at Back Bay MBTA station

Several people were taken to area hospitals after an escalator malfunctioned at the Back Bay MBTA station Sunday evening, officials said.
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on an escalator from the Amtrak and commuter rail platform to the station’s street-level lobby, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.
A Boston EMS official said the agency had responded to an incident at the station and transported “several people” to local hospitals.
Transit Police and the Boston Fire Department also responded to the scene, Pesaturo said.
“The escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated,” he said.
