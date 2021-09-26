Sacred Heart celebrates its 150th anniversary with Cardinal O’Malley

O’Malley spoke of the Great Famine in Ireland in the 1800s, and the thousands of Irish immigrants who came to Boston, many moving south to Braintree and Weymouth. The crowd of a few hundred people, including children from Sacred Heart School in Weymouth and their families, sat on folding chairs and blankets on the lawn of King Oak Hill Park as they listened.

“In America, we are an immigrant church,” O’Malley said. “Being a Catholic in this part of the world 150 years ago was not easy.”

WEYMOUTH — Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sacred Heart Church, which rebounded after being destroyed in a 2005 fire, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley on Sunday asked its parishioners to imagine what life was like for the immigrants who built it.

“Within one year after the famine, a third of the population of Boston was Irish-Catholic,” O’Malley said in his homily. “And of course I’m sure the Yankees felt as though they were being invaded. ... But those immigrants were people of faith. ... They passed on the treasures of the faith to future generations, and that’s why we’re here.”

O’Malley did not directly address current immigration policy debates, including airlifts of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to the Caribbean nation. But earlier in September O’Malley visited Haiti, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, and issued a statement calling on the United States to stop airlifting migrants back to Haiti and reconsider its policies, which he said are “blind to the moral and human consequences of this action.”

O’Malley did, however, repeat on Sunday one of the last lessons Jesus gave his disciples, often referred to as the New Commandment: “as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”

“Now it’s our turn to love one another the way that Jesus loves us, and to go and make disciples,” O’Malley said. “If we do that, 150 years from now, another group of people will be gathered in this park, celebrating a great anniversary, and praying thank yous for us.”

The original church was designed by Patrick Keely, an Irish-born architect credited with designing almost 600 Catholic churches in the 19th century. As the South Shore’s Irish community grew in the years following the start of the Great Famine, so did demand for Catholic churches, said the Rev. Sean Connor. St. Paul Parish in Hingham and Immaculate Conception Parish in Weymouth, founded during the same wave of immigration, are also celebrating 150 years since their founding.

“We’re happy that we’re joining our neighbors, all celebrating together,” Connor said. “It’s a good time, especially during this pandemic, for renewal.”

On a June night in 2005, disaster struck the church. A seven-alarm fire, which likely started with an old fridge in the church basement, destroyed the brick structure. The roof over the sanctuary collapsed, an 1898 mechanical pipe organ was lost, and stained glass windows charred. No one was injured, however.

At the time, parishioners told the Globe they worried the cash-strapped Archdiocese of Boston would sell the land and close the parish, as they had done to others in the region. But the archdiocese agreed to rebuild the church, which reopened in 2007. And parishioners stayed.

On Sunday King Oak Hill Park, chosen as the celebration location so more people could safely attend during the pandemic, had an ice cream truck and bounce house that children ran to after Mass was over. Seniors sat at long tables under a wooden pavilion eating complimentary salads delivered by students studying for their confirmations.

After months of planning, pastoral coordinator Maureen Simmons arrived at the park’s parking lot and saw volunteers helping lug tables and chairs. It was a gratifying moment, she said.

“I was holding my breath, to be honest,” Simmons said.

“There was a core of about a dozen of us that helped with all of this,” said Sharon Giroux, chairwoman of the event’s planning committee. “The most important piece was getting everybody out here, and getting the community together.”

Denise Del Monaco, of Braintree, came with her husband, Stephen, and their three children to meet other kids and parents from Sacred Heart School, where their children were recently enrolled. It was her first time seeing O’Malley celebrate a Mass, she said, and his homily stuck with her.

“I think the line about loving others the way Jesus loves us, that sort of resonated a lot with me,” she said.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.