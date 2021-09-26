Two Granville men killed in single-car crash

Two Granville men in their early 20s were killed after their car went off the road “for unknown reasons” and crashed early Saturday morning, State Police said.

Justyn Trempe, 21, and James Novak, 23, died after the car crashed on Old Westfield Road in Granville sometime before 6 a.m., State Police said in a statement on Sunday. The car was found 30 feet into a wooded area at about 7:20 a.m. and “had been there for some time,” State Police said.