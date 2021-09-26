Woman dies, man in stable condition after Dorchester shooting

A woman died and a man was in stable condition Sunday after both were shot Saturday night in Dorchester on Saturday night, according to to Boston police.
The woman and man were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of 240 Westview St., said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. Both victims were taken to the hospital.
The woman’s name was not released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
