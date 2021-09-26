fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman dies, man in stable condition after Dorchester shooting

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated September 26, 2021, 10 minutes ago

A woman died and a man was in stable condition Sunday after both were shot Saturday night in Dorchester on Saturday night, according to to Boston police.

The woman and man were shot around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of 240 Westview St., said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The woman’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Boston Globe video