Introducing ‘May I have a word?’

“I totally feel you on the cooking hatred; the combo of children and having to eat at 6ish plus the pandemic has ruined it forever.” — Anna Gosline, Cambridge.

Now, on to your feedback. Some of you commiserated with me. For example:

In these pages last Sunday, I asked readers to help me come up with a word for my pandemic-related loss of interest in cooking. Wow, did you come through! Not only did you submit a cornucopia of coinages, but your outpouring of enthusiasm convinced my editors to make the column — newly named “May I have a word?” — a recurring feature in Ideas. Thank you for the outpouring, and look for the column here every other week.

“Sorry about your loss; it seems to go in the opposite direction from the general public, for whom cooking, especially baking, has burgeoned (at the rate of about 20 pounds per person).” — Diane Garner, Cambridge.

More than one reader pointed me toward a bit of reportage by Roz Chast about fending — her household’s near equivalent of what my household calls eating from the freezer.

Reader Arlinda Shtuni, of Arlington, sent me a link to an article from which I learned that Germans have invented some 1,200 pandemic-related coinages, such as Spuckschutzschirm, literally “spit protection umbrella,” meaning a mask; and Mindestabstandsregelung, “minimum-distance regulation,” meaning social distancing. Unfortunately, none of the examples in the article had to do with cooking. Jeffrey Schantz, of Arlington, did offer Kochenfreude, which he said is German for “cooking fear.” Google Translate begs to differ: “Cooking joy” is its translation. Danke all the same, Jeffrey!

So what are the coinages that I liked best?

At least four great minds were thinking along similar lines: Karen Long came up with melancookery; John Decker, of Plymouth, submitted mealencholy; Samuel Jay Keyser, of Cambridge, offered melanscullery; and Catherine Smith, of Rochester, N.H., meloncholia, which AutoCorrect doesn’t like, though I do.

Several readers offered cooked out. Others suggested cookedout, one word, though this version strikes me as being the past tense of cookout, or what would be the past tense if nouns had a past tense.

Louise Kittredge, of Newton, submitted my favorite variation on a theme that several readers touched on: disenchefment.

Rick Follender, of Nashua, N.H., went minimalist, suggesting reservations.

If there were a prize for the coinage that’s the most fun to say, it would go to cook hooky, from John DeFlumeri.

And an honorable mention goes to the reader who left a comment under the digital version of my column: “We could repurpose the word spatchcocked. It’s wasted on split chicken.” Thanks for the chuckle, ButSeriouslyNow.

Runner-up for best coinage is refusauté, from Martha Eddison Sieniewicz, of Cambridge. And gourmeh takes first prize. Congratulations — as well as my admiration — go to Barbara Smith of Nashua, N.H., who submitted this gem first, followed by Ed Gray, of Bedford.

I’ll be back two weeks from now to report on your suggestions for a word or words that reader Anita Diamant, of Brookline, feels we need: “Hand gestures for driving. For example, letting someone know you are inviting them to turn into your lane. Also needed, a gesture that conveys urgency bordering on annoyance without getting obscene.”

Submit your suggested coinages to me, at barbara.wallraff@globe.com, by next Friday and be sure to include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.