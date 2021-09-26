Course record set in opening round of US Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket

Patrick Nealon of Orchard Park, N.Y., set the course record with a 5-under-par 65 at stroke play on the co-host Miacomet Golf Course in the first round of the 40th US Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket on Saturday.

Play was suspended four times for more than five hours because of fog at Sankaty Head, the other course being used on the island’s eastern edge, and was stopped with only 35 of the scheduled 132 players finishing. Miacomet, about 8 miles away, had one brief delay for fog before play was suspended with 27 of its 132 players still on the course.

Nealon’s 65 was four strokes better than his previous best. He is a three-time Buffalo District Golf Association Mid-Amateur champion.