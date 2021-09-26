EMass football: Lawrence’s Jayden Abreu and Joenel Figueroa headline Players of the Week

Braeden Carter and Drew Eason, Methuen — Carter, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, logged an interception and caught six balls for 75 yards and a touchdown from Eason, a sophomore quarterback who finished with 225 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-25 win at Lowell.

Jayden Abreu and Joenel Figueroa, Lawrence — Abreu, a sophomore quarterback, completed 10 of 11 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, with Figueroa on the receiving end of both scores as the Lancers earned their first win, 37-26, over Andover since 1984.

Brian Vaughan, Lynn Classical — The sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 17 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for five 2-point conversions in a 53-13 Greater Boston League win at Somerville.

Division 2

Isaiah Pantalone, Milford — The Scarlet Hawks outlasted Natick, 28-27, in a nonleague battle thanks in part to the junior picking off a pass to set up the clinching score in the second half. Pantalone added four catches for 75 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter.

Max Poirier, Wellesley — The sophomore tailback had a 21-yard second-quarter touchdown run to put the Raiders ahead for good before adding a 55-yard score in the third in a 24-10 Bay State crossover win at Walpole. Poirier racked up 135 yards rushing on 14 attempts, added one catch for 9 yards, and made two tackles on defense.

Andre Sullivan, Beverly — In a wild 55-35 Northeastern Conference win at Peabody, the senior tailback amassed 209 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored on runs of 3, 53, and 63 yards for the Panthers. Sullivan’s first two touchdowns erased an early deficit and he was still going strong in the fourth quarter, capping the scoring with his longest run.

Division 3

David Barreto and Mark Marchese, Revere — Barretto finished with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Marchese added 130 yards on the ground and two scores as Revere rolled to a 34-6 win at Medford.

Michael Landolfi and Joe Curran, Hanover — Landolfi, a junior, finished 14-of-20 passing for 235 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another score. His classmate Curran finished with nine catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians (3-0) toppled Dighton-Rehoboth, 47-13.

Josh Robertson and James Doody, Marblehead — Robertson, a senior, had the hot hand Friday night, completing 14 of 17 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end James Doody caught six passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Magicians moved to 3-0 with a 42-8 win over North Andover.

Ryan Carroll, Silver Lake — The senior reeled in the go-ahead touchdown, a 10-yard score from quarterback Jacob Barnett, and added three sacks on defense as the Lakers (1-2) got their first win, 20-7, over Norwood.

Division 4

Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury — The junior ripped off scoring runs of 57, 8, and 84 yards in the first half, helping the Redmen storm past Hopkinton, 34-3.

William Cuevas, Salem — Cuevas, a junior, wreaked havoc in the backfield, accumulating three sacks as the Witches breezed past Greater Lawrence, 24-6.

Dylan Gordon, Foxborough — Gordon, a senior, rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors cruised to a 51-14 victory over previously unbeaten Plymouth South.

Division 5

CJ Moriconi, Northeast — The junior did everything he could to avoid a 35-28 loss to Lowell Catholic, rushing for four touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The senior quarterback spread it around, throwing touchdowns to three different receivers and connecting on 8 of 13 passes for 170 yards in a 48-7 win over Gloucester.

Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick — The senior receiver hauled in four passes for 145 yards and two 25-plus-yard ouchdowns in a 28-7 win over Austin Prep.

Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen — The freshman ran for a touchdown in the second quarter but saved the best for last, throwing a 22-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Mavrick Bourdeau on the final play for a 23-22 win over Whittier.

Division 6

David Brown, St. Mary’s — The junior ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and also had an interception to help the Spartans upset Bishop Feehan on the road, 28-14.

Drew Donovan, Abington — The senior scored on rushes of 12 and 30 yards to give the Green Wave the lead in the second quarter and nabbed two interceptions on defense, including a pick on his own 2-yard line with 20 seconds left to seal the 27-21 win over North Quincy.

Gavin Elder and Calvin Polchlopek, Bellingham — Elder was 13-of-17 passing for 272 yards and three touchdown,s including two to fellow senior Polchlopek, who finished with five catches for 128 yards in the Blackhawks’ 20-14 Tri-Valley win over Medfield.

Division 7

Xavier Polanco, Latin Academy — The junior back broke off touchdown runs of 17, 40, 50, and 71 yards in a 41-8 win over Boston Latin, totaling 210 yards on 12 carries.

Joey Garell, Case — The Cardinals were trailing by a point in the fourth quarter when the senior caught a 92-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Cabral to secure a 26-21 win over Seekonk. Garell scored the first touchdown of the game on a 75-yard kickoff return.

Danny Mitchell, Mashpee — Mitchell dominated on both sides of the ball in a 50-6 win over Weston, catching two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion as well as recording eight tackles, including two for a loss.

Division 8

John Gianibas, Hull — The junior back rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 20 yards and reeled in a 5-yard score in the host Pirates’ 28-6 win over Tri-County. Gianibas had 113 all-purpose yards in the nonleague victory.

Kaden Silton, Lowell Catholic — The eighth grader shined in his first varsity start, throwing touchdowns of 35 and 65 yards to propel the undermanned Crusaders to a 35-28 victory over visiting Northeast.

Brennan Twombly, Manchester Essex — The junior quarterback tossed second-quarter touchdowns of 25 and 41 yards and rushed for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter to spark the visiting Hornets to a 32-22 come-from-behind win over Lynn Tech.

Preps

James Birch, Roxbury Latin — The senior from West Roxbury provided the offense, running for 211 yards and two scores, one from 36 yards out, in a 16-13 win over Middlesex.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — It was a historic day for the senior from Lexington as he broke the 11-year-old school record for all-purpose yards with 377, running for 293 yards and three TDs and catching three passes for 84 yards in a 37-6 win over Worcester Academy.

Chris Milmoe, Belmont Hill — Making his first start, the junior was 18-of-29 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-tying 45-yard TD pass in the final minute of a 22-21 double-overtime loss to Lawrence Academy.

Hudson Weidman, Pingree — The senior completed his first 12 passes, throwing four touchdowns, three to Jayden Deltorchio, and running for another in a 40-6 win over Kingswood Oxford.







