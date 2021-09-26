Red Sox, Yankees vie for sole possession of top wild-card spot | Lineups and pregame notes

After Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam sunk the Red Sox on Saturday and erased the gap in the standings, the Sox are trying to avoid a sweep on Sunday night with sole possession of the first wild-card spot the spoils for the victor.
Eduardo Rodriguez will be tasked with limiting the weekend’s damage in an all-lefty matchup. He’s had some success against the Yankees this season, going 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts against New York.
Jordan Montgomery will try and wrap up a sweep for the visitors; the southpaw has pitched well against the Sox, including 5 ⅔ shutout innings at Fenway on July 22, but is 0-2 with a pair of no-decisions despite having given up three earned runs or fewer in each of his four starts.
Lineups
YANKEES (88-67): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.55 ERA)
RED SOX (88-67): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.97 ERA)
Time: 7:08 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Gallo 3-6, Gardner 8-34, Higashioka 1-4, Judge 4-25, LeMahieu 6-20, Odor 3-9, Rizzo 0-2, Stanton 1-14, Sánchez 3-16, Torres 8-22, Urshela 6-19, Voit 5-13
Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Arroyo 2-4, Bogaerts 11-24, Dalbec 2-8, Devers 4-17, Hernández 0-7, Iglesias 1-5, Martinez 1-17, Plawecki 0-2, Renfroe 4-10, Schwarber 0-2, Shaw 1-4, Verdugo 2-15, Vázquez 6-16
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost four straight to the Yankees after winning 10 of the first 13 against their rivals this season.
Notes: Rodriguez will look to pitch deeper after holding the New York Mets to two runs in 4 1/3 innings in his most recent performance. He has pitched past the fifth inning just three times in his last six starts. He is 8-6 with a 3.73 ERA in 22 games (20 starts) lifetime against the Yankees ... Montgomery is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA in 10 starts against the Red Sox for his career ... The Toronto Blue Jays are two games back after a victory Saturday night, while the Seattle Mariners had a six-game winning streak snapped to fall three games off the pace ... The Yankees will visit the Blue Jays after Sunday’s series finale before ending their season hosting the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox will embark on a six-game road trip against cellar dwellers in the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.