Red Sox, Yankees vie for sole possession of top wild-card spot | Lineups and pregame notes

After Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam sunk the Red Sox on Saturday and erased the gap in the standings, the Sox are trying to avoid a sweep on Sunday night with sole possession of the first wild-card spot the spoils for the victor.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be tasked with limiting the weekend’s damage in an all-lefty matchup. He’s had some success against the Yankees this season, going 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts against New York.

Jordan Montgomery will try and wrap up a sweep for the visitors; the southpaw has pitched well against the Sox, including 5 ⅔ shutout innings at Fenway on July 22, but is 0-2 with a pair of no-decisions despite having given up three earned runs or fewer in each of his four starts.