Hurting Clemson, its top-10 streak over, awaits unbeaten Boston College

Aaron Lowe, a University of Utah football player, died in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State, 24-13. Police said another victim in Sunday’s shooting incident — a woman — was hospitalized in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect. Lowe, 21, was the first recipient of a memorial scholarship created to honor former Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. Jordan and Lowe were high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas. After Jordan died, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend.

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in the Associated Press college football poll Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State, 27-21 — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9. One team not yet in the Top 25 is Boston College (4-0), which will visit Clemson on Saturday. Adding to the misery for Clemson, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was lost for the season after the sophomore tore an ACL. Bresee’s loss means the Tigers will play without their two starting defensive tackles for a while as Tyler Davis is out for as much as two months with a torn biceps. The Tigers will also be without starting tailback Will Shipley, who will miss about a month with a leg injury. Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run and second longest in the history of the poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93. The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62, with No. 2 Georgia receiving the remaining four. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5, and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6. Cincinnati moved up a spot to No. 7 and Arkansas jumped eight spots to No. 8 after beating Texas A&M. The Razorbacks have their best ranking since they were No. 8 early in the 2012 season.

BASKETBALL

Connecticut to meet Chicago in WNBA playoffs

Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and Chicago raced past host Minnesota, 89-76, in the second-round, single-elimination WNBA playoff game. Chicago, the No. 6 seeds, opens the best-of-five semifinals series at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun closed the regular season with 14 straight wins but lost 2 of 3 to Chicago in the regular season. Vandersloot, a regular-season assist champion for five straight seasons, scored 15 points in the second half, 8 in the fourth quarter, including two steals and layups. She contributed five assists but said the scoring mentality was intentional . . . Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored 6 points in overtime as Phoenix beat host Seattle, 85-80, in the second-round, single-elimination WNBA playoff game. Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a stepback jumper, and a free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch. The fifth-seeded Mercury open the best-of-five semifinal series No. 2 Las Vegas on Tuesday. Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead. But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 20 points for Phoenix. Taurasi had 14 points, Brianna Turner also had a double=double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kia Nurse 12 points, including two free throws to close out the scoring with 15.8 seconds to play. Samuelson led Seattle, the defending champions, with 18 points and Sue Bird, Taurasi’s teammate at UConn and on five Olympic gold medal teams, scored 16.

Andrew Wiggins’s vaccine request denied

The NBA has denied the request of Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins for a religious exemption from the coronavirus vaccine, which is required in San Francisco to attend large indoor events, including Warriors home games. It remained unclear on what basis Wiggins applied for a religious exemption. The league’s decision complicates matters for the team and for Wiggins, a 26-year-old forward who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2014. He said in March that he did not plan to get the vaccine unless he was forced to. The ruling means that Wiggins will be barred from attending home games in San Francisco, where his team is based, unless he gets inoculated. The city mandated last month that people show they are vaccinated to attend large indoor events. A negative COVID-19 test will not suffice. The NBA does not currently require players to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the players union has strongly opposed such a rule. Unvaccinated players will be allowed to play this season but must submit to daily testing.

AUTO RACING

Alex Palou rides off with IndyCar title

Smooth and steady, same as he’s been all season, Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.). Palou, 24, became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course that rolled along the Long Beach waterfront. Colton Herta won the race — Long Beach is considered his home track — for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate . . . Lewis Hamilton used his skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap in Sochi, Russia, to win his landmark 100th Formula One race and retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton turned Verstappen’s 5-point championship lead into a 2-point lead of his own after the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. Carlos Sainz led the race early on and finished third for Ferrari.

GOLF

Records fall around Jennifer Peng at Women’s Mid-Amateur

Jennifer Peng set multiple scoring records en route to earning medalist honors in the 34th US Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in Bluffton, S.C. The 25-year-old from San Diego fired a 6-under-par 66 on the North Course at Berkeley Hall Club — the lowest 18-hole score in championship history — for a 36-hole total of 8-under 136. Her 136 total broke the previous 36-hole scoring record set by two-time champion Julia Potter-Bobb in 2019 at Forest Hills G.C. in Flagstaff, Ariz., by two strokes. Peng, who earned the No. 1 seed for match play that begins Monday, finished eight strokes clear of 2018 champion Shannon Johnson, of North Easton, Mass., and Jamie Freedman, of Aventura, Fla., both of whom finished at even-par 144. The cut for match play came at 15-over 149, with five players vying for the final spot in the match-play draw . . . Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA’s Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers. Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final-round 4-under 67 to finish at 16 under. She three-putted the par-5 18th hole after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole. Lee, one shot back in the same group, ripped a long drive down the center, but went with a 5-iron from 196 yards that finished well short of the elevated green. Her pitch up the hill left her about 16 feet for birdie and that failed to drop . . . K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win. The 51-year-old Choi reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011, at The Players Championship. The 64-year-old Langer, who has 41 PGA Tour Champions wins, had an uneven final round of 4-under 68 that included seven birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

TENNIS

Kim Clijsters, mother of three, set for return

Kim Clijsters is back again, eager to see what it feels like to be a professional tennis player at age 38 — two decades after she reached her first Grand Slam final and one decade after she won her last major singles championship. The former No. 1-ranked player and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame will make her latest return to the WTA Tour at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, which begins Monday. Clijsters, who received a wild-card invitation, will face Australian Open quarterfinalist Hsieh Su-wei in the first round. Clijsters, a mother of three who wakes up at 5 a.m. at her family’s home in New Jersey to train, hasn’t competed since a first-round loss at the 2020 US Open a little more than a year ago. Clijsters originally left the game in 2007, then made her way back in 2009 and 2012 . . . Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, in the Moselle Open final in Metz, France. He capped a fine day by winning the doubles final with countryman Jan Zielinski, beating Hugo Nys and Arthur Rinderknech, 7-5, 6-3 . . . Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 7-5, to win the Ostrava (Czech Republic) Open for her third WTA title. It was her sixth win over a top-20 opponent this year . . . Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean player in 18 years to win a men’s tour title as he beat James Duckworth, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, in the final of the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Lee Hyung-Taik was the last South Korean to win a tour event when he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final of the Sydney International in 2003.

MISCELLANY

Records not to be had at Berlin Marathon

Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race. Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin on his debut in 2017 and the 30-year-old went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds. Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47. The 39-year-old Bekele had been hoping to beat Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018. He came within two seconds of the mark when he won in 2019, but finished more than five minutes off the mark this time. He appeared to be struggling after dropping behind the leaders around the 18-kilometer mark. Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut, ahead of compatriot Hiwot Gebrekidan in 2:21:23.







