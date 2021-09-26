IMG Academy visit allowed Springfield Central players to test themselves against nation’s top college recruits

But for Tyler Booker and A.J. Duffy , it was a homecoming.

The second-ranked high school football team in the nation rolled into Springfield Central and coasted to a 49-0 victory in what was just another stop on the victory march for many of the 32 FBS recruits and eight UnderArmour All-Americans on the Florida boarding school’s national team.

It was business as usual for most of the star-studded IMG Academy roster Saturday evening.

Duffy, ESPN’s second-ranked quarterback for the Class of 2022, hails from Southern California, but his family has been in New England for generations.

Duffy’s father, Peter, was a quarterback at Ayer, where he won a Central Mass. basketball championship before continuing his football career at Southern Connecticut State. After 15 years as football coach at Rancho Verde (Calif.), the last two with his son under center, Peter stepped down in 2020.

Now he and his wife, Alma, are able to see A.J. lead the prolific Ascenders against the best programs in the nation, and his sister, Geri, made the short drive from her Springfield home along with other members of the Duffy clan to take in the action at Berte Field.

“It definitely hits home with not just family members, but longtime friends of the family, coming to the game,” Peter said before the contest. “[A.J.] is really looking forward to it. Certainly I am as well. We love it anytime we can get back to [Massachusetts]. This game is absolutely a little different than the other ones.”

Duffy and his teammates rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead before the Florida State commit took a seat.

Left tackle Tyler Booker, a five-star Alabama commit, stayed on the field throughout the second half, helping running backs Kaytron Allen and Stacy Gage combine for five rushing touchdowns.

Booker, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound senior from New Haven, Conn., was mobbed by friends and family after the game.

“Being a Northeast guy, playing in a region where our talent isn’t as highlighted as it should be, it’s great being able to put on a show,” said Booker. “I’m here with my mama, my friends, my family, everybody, so it’s just a blessing.”

On Springfield Central, Booker added, “They played great. They gave us a fight all the way to the last quarter and I appreciate that. A lot of teams give up and give out, but they fought to the end.”

Lynn’s Joenel Aguero, ESPN’s third-ranked safety for the Class of 2023, was also there representing the Northeast on the IMG roster. But the former St. John’s Prep standout sat out Saturday’s game because of injury.

For the host Golden Eagles, testing their mettle against some of the nation’s top recruits was a prime opportunity to highlight their own strengths and put positive plays on film.

“The video of this game will be viewed by every FBS college in the country by Monday,” said Billy Tucker, a former Bentley stalwart who is now a recruiting coordinator for ESPN Football and the vice president of 3STEP Sports.

“So I think it’s a great platform. This might be a chance for guys to pop up on the screen while colleges are reviewing IMG. It not only provides Springfield Central with exposure, but it’s a conduit for Massachusetts football in general.”

Central quarterback William “Pop” Watson and his teammates certainly competed in the face of long odds. The junior — who has been offered scholarships by Arizona, Boston College, Oregon, and Tennessee among others — extended plays with his legs and manufactured a few first downs while under duress. The Golden Eagles drove into IMG territory multiple times, but couldn’t find the end zone.

“I always think I belong, but I got to have everybody else see it just how I see it,” said Watson.

“We’re just trying to show [college] coaches we can compete with the people they think are above and beyond us. Florida ball, [California] ball. They all think that Massachusetts is slow, we can’t compete, but I think we went out there and gave it our all.”

For Central coach Valdamar Brower, scheduling IMG represented an opportunity for his players to compete at the highest level. As a byproduct, taking on that challenge will give his players more opportunities to excel at the next level.

“We’ve got players up here in New England and we just wanted a chance to showcase it,” said Brower, a former All-American at UMass.

“As a program, we’ll line up and play against anybody. That’s the expectation. No matter the situation, to adjust, attack, and dominate. That’s our standards and we want those standards for Massachusetts as a whole. That’s where we have to bring it to give our kids more chances to play college football.”

Duffy, Booker, and the rest of the IMG National Team will host another New England opponent, St. Thomas More (Conn.), on Oct. 15. They will also face high schools from Illinois, Alabama, Canada, and Maryland before looking to defend their national title in the GEICO High School Bowl Series.

Springfield Central (1-2) now heads into league play against Pioneer Valley powers Longmeadow, Westfield, Chicopee Comp, and Holyoke as it looks to win a Division 1 state title. The Golden Eagles won D3 state titles in 2018 and 2019, and moved into the top division under the new MIAA alignments.

Facing one of the best teams in the country should only help Central pursue that goal.

“Everything [Springfield Central] faces from this point on, the rest of the season, it won’t be easy, but this will be the ultimate iron sharpener,” said ESPN recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert.

“Those guys who step up and perform well, they’re going to get a taste of what it’s like to play in college, and if they can keep it close and put up a fight, that will give them a dose of confidence the rest of the way.”

Lawrence's Janiel Herrera tries to shed Andover's Scotty Brown, Jr. on a run in Saturday's Merrimack Valley Conference matchup. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Extra points

▪ With starter Janiel Herrera (21 carries, 76 yards) in need of a breather after double duty in the offensive backfield and defensive backfields, Lawrence called junior Jadiel Gomez in Saturday’s 37-26 Merrimack Valley Conference win at Andover, the Lancers’ first win over the Golden Warriors since 1984.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Gomez rushed four times for 53 yards and a touchdown, showcasing explosive quickness in addition to the physicality he’s known for on defense.

“He wasn’t getting touches in the first couple games and he was getting frustrated,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “We told him ‘Keep fighting the good fight. Keep showing up to practice, keep doing the right things, keep lifting weights because your time will come.’ He was a horse for us and closed that game out when we needed him to. He responded like a champion and we are so proud of him.”

Gomez made several key tackles at linebacker, ensuring the Lancers got the ball back for their offense. On special teams, he laid out a blocker in front of the Andover sideline. None of that could compare to the opportunity to run out the clock and secure a monumental victory.

“It’s crazy. Chills went all through my body when they called my name up,” said Gomez. “I felt like they believed in me and that’s exactly what they did. I showed them why I can be here and we made that happen.”

▪ Looking ahead to Week 4, there are a number intriguing matchups . . .

Friday: Bishop Hendricken (2-1) at Catholic Memorial (3-0), 6 p.m.; Mansfield (3-0) at Franklin (3-0), 7; St. Mary’s (3-0) at Bishop Fenwick (3-0), 7.

Saturday: Xaverian (2-1) at Lawrence (3-0), 1; St. Sebastian’s (0-1) at Milton Academy (1-0), 3; BB&N (1-0) at Governor’s (1-0), 3:30.

Correspondent Cam Kerry also contributed to this story.