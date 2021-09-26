‘Inconsistent in every area.’ Here is Bill Belichick’s assessment of the Patriots’ loss to the Saints

After the Patriots rallied from a 21-3 deficit to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, it appeared New England was within striking distance of a comeback. Yet the Saints put together a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the following possession, effectively ending the game.

“Give the Saints credit today,” Belichick said. “They were certainly the better team.”

Following the Patriots’ 28-13 defeat to the Saints Sunday, coach Bill Belichick began his postgame news conference by acknowledging that his team had been outplayed.

“We had some chances, but in the end we just couldn’t get it done,” said Belichick. “It’s disappointing, but there’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”

The Patriots averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, and the Saints defense had 11 hits on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, along with two sacks. Asked about the offensive line, Belichick placed blame across the team.

“Today, we were just inconsistent in every area,” Belichick said. “So we’ve got to just do a better job. [We’ll] go back and look at the film, make some some corrections. Obviously New Orleans is a good defense, but we’ve got to move the ball better than we did today. Play better defense, play better in the kicking game.”

After guiding the Patriots to the first win of his NFL career a week ago, Jones struggled against an unrelenting Saints pass rush. Playing from behind for most of the game, he was unable to generate consistent offense.

Jones completed 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

When Belichick was asked what he saw from Jones on his interceptions, the Patriots coach replied “probably the same thing you saw.”

“When you’re behind and you have to throw every down, that’s never a good position to be in,” Belichick said. “We don’t ever want to be in that situation.”

Looking ahead to Week 4 — with the anticipated return of Tom Brady to Gillette Stadium for a Buccaneers-Patriots matchup — Belichick was asked about what he expects from the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Well obviously they’re a good team,” Belichick offered. “Right now we’re just focused on New Orleans, looking at the film and make corrections on that. Then we’ll move on.”