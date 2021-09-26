It was quite an eventful night at Fenway, and possibly the last one until next season

West, who called Dave Roberts safe in 2004, has said he plans to retire after the season. A Yankees-Sox game was a fitting Fenway farewell for Country Joe, who earlier this year set the record for most MLB games umpired.

A fire alarm went off in the top of the fourth inning. Joe West, still nimble at 68, sprung out from behind the plate to stop the action and the game was delayed for four minutes.

Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game at a packed Fenway Park came with all the trappings you’d expect.

David Ortiz and Roger Clemens also were in the house. Big Papi checked in with frenemy Alex Rodriguez in the ESPN booth in the fifth inning while the Rocket was down the hall with Joe Castiglione on the radio.

Advertisement

Ortiz and Clemens will be on the Hall of Fame ballot this winter, Ortiz for the first time and Clemens for the last.

It also was the final home game of the regular season.

Unless the Sox get going again, the next game at Fenway won’t be until March 31. The Yankees came back for a wild 6-3 victory to complete a three-game sweep and take over first place in the American League wild card race.

The Yankees have won six straight and at 89-67 lead the Sox by a game with six to play. The 87-69 Blue Jays are a game behind the Sox.

Now the Sox will rely on the schedule to save them. They finish the season on the road against the Orioles and Nationals starting Tuesday. Baltimore has 106 losses and Washington is 16-37 since deciding to sell at the trade deadline.

The Yankees have three in Toronto and then host the Rays for three. The Jays close with three against the Orioles at home.

Advertisement

The schedule says the Sox still have a very good chance at the postseason. But their performance over the weekend suggests they wouldn’t know what to do with that chance if they got it.

The Sox finished 10-9 against the Yankees, which could prove valuable if it determined home field in the Wild Card Game. But they’ve lost six in a row against the Yankees and were outscored by 10 runs over the weekend.

Sunday was a game befitting baseball’s best rivalry as an unlikely series of events in the seventh and eighth innings seemed to come out of the 2003-04 playbook.

Down 2-1, the Sox scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning when Kyle Schwarber singled after the usually sure-handed DJ LeMahieu dropped a foul popup.

Garrett Richards, who morphed into a reliable reliever after failing as a starter, walked LeMahieu with one out in the eighth. Anthony Rizzo followed with a double to center, putting LeMahieu at third.

Alex Cora called on Adam Ottavino to face Aaron Judge. He popped up the second pitch in front of the Sox dugout, but Bobby Dalbec pulled up and didn’t make the catch.

No matter, Ottavino struck Judge out with a fastball. Except the ball popped out of Christian Vazquez’s mitt and was ruled a foul tip by West.

It appeared to come loose on the transfer, but the call was not reviewable. Judge did not miss another chance, crushing a double to center field to drive in two runs.

Advertisement

The second pitch to Giancarlo Stanton was a hanging slider that was pounded over the Green Monster. Stanton was 7 for 12 in the series with three home runs and 10 RBIs. He looked almost disdainful running the bases.

Stanton drove in one more run in the series than the Sox scored. He has 22 RBIs in 24 career games at Fenway Park.

The Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth, but Dalbec struck out for the fourth time and José Iglesias popped up.

Aroldis Chapman is not the fearsome closer he once was. But he disposed of the Sox in the ninth inning. Judge, Stanton and the Yankees had ripped their hearts out.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.